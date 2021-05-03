Bollywood is obsessed with fair-skinned people, says Kangana Ranaut

May 03, 2021: Bollywood is obsessed with fair-skinned people, says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut never mince words.

She recently spoke about how Bollywood is obsessed with fair skinned people.

Ranaut added that she would have had a lifespan of three to four years due to her fair complexion, but instead, she chose to show off her talent and prove that she was more than her skin color. .

As a reminder, his first film Bandit recently marked 15th year.

Quote: “ My fair complexion is the least of my favorite things ”

In an interview, she explained that people couldn’t see past her skin tone.

She said, “They were willing to give me that shelf life in exchange for a fair complexion. My fair complexion is the least of my favorite things. There is so much more for me as an individual, and I I was appalled that they didn’t care. (sic) “

Details: Previously, she refused advertisements for fair trade products

the Queen The actress explained why she refused to approve skin whitening products in the past.

“Since I was a child, I never understood the concept of fairness. Especially, in such a case, as a celebrity, what kind of example would I give to young people?” Ranaut said then.

She also mentioned that her sister Rangoli Chandel is “dark but beautiful”.

Information: Ranaut was told not to belong to the “ category of good actors ”

Recalling its beginnings, the Panga star said she was asked not to stay in the “good actor category” or she would be sidelined.

The naive Himachali took over films like Double Dhamaal, Naughty and Shakalaka boom according to this opinion.

Speaking of which, she said, “I don’t want to disrespect anyone, but I’m just quoting what people have told me.”

Fact: this is what Ranaut learned in his early days

“If you get as good as Smita Patil or Shabana Azmi, you can never be a mainstream actor,” I was told. So after making movies like Bandit, Life in a metro and everything i tried to do Double Dhamaal, NaughtyShe shared.

Work: Ranaut to debut as a digital producer soon

It was recently announced that Ranaut would be producing a digital company called Tiku marries Sheru under its Manikarnika Films banner.

She would promote new talents through her production house.

The 34-year-old star is also awaiting the release of his political biopic on J Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi.

The release was scheduled for April 23 but has been delayed Due to raging pandemic.