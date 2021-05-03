Ian Buckells actor Nigel Boyle reveals the only person who knew he was ‘H’ was his wife

Actor Nigel Boyle has revealed his wife is the only person he’s confided in in that his DSU character Ian Buckells is the elusive fourth man in Course of action.

The climax of crime thriller Jed Mercurios was watched by 12.8 million BBC One viewers on Sunday night, making it the fifth most-watched show on all channels since recordings began.

The episode surpassed the 11.3 million people who watched ITV’s Harry and Meghan interview in March, demonstrating the power of linear TV to bring audiences together in the age of heavy streaming .

Some viewers found it disappointing to unmask Buckells as a corrupt cop known as H, whose motivation seemed to be simple financial greed. Disappointing trend on Twitter at the end of the episodes.

Boyle, who has appeared on the show since its launch in 2012, has defended the denouement. There will always be an element of disappointment, he says BBC breakfast. You can’t make every series end with a big shootout and an urgently required exit. Sometimes the more subtle message is more important.

Boyle had been sitting on the secret for over a year. The only person I spoke to was my wife, no one else, I know how much is at stake.

Even if you tell someone you trust about your life, they might tell someone they trust, and then suddenly more and more people know. When friends asked me who H was, I just said there was no H!

Boyle first learned of Buckells’ pivotal role after filming was stopped during the lockdown. As we were about to resume filming, Jed texted me saying: Are you free to chat at any point today? Don’t worry, it’s not that call.

What I took to mean I wasn’t going to end up dead! He called me and told me that the scripts for the next episodes were going to be sent out shortly so that it was time to tell you the secret that I kept, you are going to be revealed as someone quite significant.

The actor added: I was buzzing with excitement. I never suspected it because I know how Jed leads people down the garden path with some really good red herrings so I didn’t really pay too much attention to things like golf clubs. Buckells, etc., but I clearly should have.

I had fully embraced the idea that Buckells was low on skill levels, but looking back, it all makes sense!

The finale elicited a mixed response.

While some viewers said they expected a more explosive conclusion, others praised Mercurio for describing how a reluctance to tackle institutional corruption could allow a seemingly awkward character to rise to a position of leadership. ‘affecting.

Is it still one of our common values ​​that those in public office should conduct themselves with honesty and integrity ?, asked the author.

The BBC has not commented on a possible Series Seven, although Mercurio has indicated Course of action will return if an agreement with the broadcaster is reached.

Mercurio left enough intrigue unresolved to allow central characters Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure (and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston)) to return.