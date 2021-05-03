Vin Diesel: F9 discovers “even more” on the first film | Entertainment





Vin Diesel says longtime “Fast & Furious” fans will get to know the first movie “even more” after watching “F9”. The 53-year-old actor will reprise his role as Dominic Toretto in the latest installment of the hit action series and has teased a treat is in store for those who have watched every franchise movie since 2001’s’ The Fast and the Furious ”. Appearing on Entertainment Weekly’s “ Binge ” series, he said: The whole world has this excitement about the release of this movie, but for those who have been with the franchise, it’s even more special. Because if you remember the first movie, now you’re going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more. Diesel also teased that there was a lot of new “ground” covered in the 10th movie. He added: Just wait 10. Let’s just say the fact that you know the studio is saying we can’t cover all of that ground that needs to be covered in one movie, you can only imagine what’s going to happen. Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the franchise is due to end after two more films, with filmmaker Justin Lin at the helm after making the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and nine installments. According to Variety, as the central story ends with the 11th film, the cinematic universe as a whole is expected to continue to follow spinoffs like Dwayne’s 2019 film “ The Rock ” Johnson and Jason Statham “ Hobbs & Shaw. ”. It looks like the main storyline – which follows Diesel’s alter ego and his family of misfit criminals – will come to an epic conclusion with a finish line in sight. “ F9 ” – which was due to air on the big screen in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit – will star Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren. Meanwhile, John Cena will make his franchise debut with villainous Jakob – who is also Dom’s younger brother – and Cardi B and Ozuna are also expected to appear. Announcing the delay last year, Diesel said, “We feel all the love and anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially hard to let you know that we need to move the movie’s release date. “It has become clear that it will not be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film in May. The franchise as a whole first launched two decades ago, with the late Paul Walker as undercover cop Brian O’Conner, who had to infiltrate a group of criminals led by Dom.

