Bollywood stars come together to support Covid-19 patients across the country





Indian hospitals, morgues and crematoriums have been overwhelmed as the country battles an oxygen crisis as coronavirus cases continue to rise. A few Bollywood stars have stepped forward to help India fight the deadly virus. Sonu Sood has been outspoken in helping Covid-19 patients and sufferers since last year; whether it’s helping immigrants return to their villages, helping patients find intensive care beds, oxygen and even medicine. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also stepped forward to help India with her fundraising with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing relief to Covid. Deepika Padukone also shared verified numbers from the organization LiveLoveLaugh on her Instagram profile to help people cope with mental health during the pandemic. Harshvardhan Rane took to Instagram to share a photo of his bike for sale to raise money for the oxygen supply. He posted on his IG story “Give my motorbike in exchange for oxygen concentrators, which will go to the needy. Please help me find good concentrators in Hyderabad… ” Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna donated 100 oxygen concentrators and also donated Rs crore to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation to help those affected by the pandemic. Salman Khan has also relaunched his food trucks which will be used to distribute food kits to frontline workers in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt collaborated with her journalist friend Faye D’Souza, to identify and amplify relevant information that can help Covid-19 patients, through their #circleofhope campaign Shilpa Shetty has started a platform called “Report Hunger – Khaana Chahiye Foundation” through which she provides ready meals or groceries to the needy. Urvashi Rautela donated 27 oxygen concentrators in Uttarakhand through his Urvashi Rautela Foundation. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has partnered with GiveIndia to help raise funds that will be used to increase the oxygen supply and speed up Covid-19 relief work. #BreatheIndia Additionally, other actors and influencers are using their social media to help people share verified reach numbers, blood donations, bed searches and more to support the needy. Share this post



Read also







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos