



In the weekly guides Resolute! column, we take a look at a crucial pop culture question you burned to find out the answer and sort it out Figuring out which actor has the most flawless filmography at first seems like a twisty trivia game. It’s not just a question of who is the greatest and most successful artist; The Oscars or the box office alone can’t help here, and career longevity is a downside (more time to flop). The actors we associate with greatness can immediately fall by the wayside. Robert De Niro has mopped up his notebook with too many stinks like Last Vegas, Little Fockers and The Intern. Denzel Washington’s poor early choices (Carbon Copy, Heart Condition), not to mention his recent weakness for self-defense films, is enough to undo Malcolm X. Marlon Brando can be dismissed in five words: The Island of Dr. Moreau. What about Meryl Streep? A life of prestige and prices canceled by The Prom. A serious contender for the title of best filmography has to be John Cazale. The sad-eyed theater actor was a contemporary of Al Pacino (who called him my actor partner my older brother) and Streep’s ex-boyfriend. Cazale only has five movie credits to his name but he’s amazing in all of them. Three are masterpieces (the first two Godfather films, Dog Day Afternoon). The other two (The Conversation, The Deer Hunter) are imperfect but beautiful. All of them were nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Picture, with The Two Godfathers and The Deer Hunter going so far as to win. How’s that for a strike rate? Admit it: you knew it was him, Fredo. Heavyweight contender John Cazale on Dog Day afternoon. Photography: Warner Bros / Allstar See how awesome this is for movie nerds? Someone’s gotta make it a board game. And then it hits you. The reason why this would never sell becomes clear: it’s about morbidly compiling lists of fine and judicious artists who all perished too soon (Cazale died of cancer in 1978 at the age of 42. ). Before long, you’ll be scouring the history of cinema in search of ever-younger examples of talent meeting tragedy. There is Françoise Dorlac, sister of Catherine Deneuve, who made remarkable films with Truffaut, Polanski and Jacques Demy before dying at 25 (car accident). James Dean, gone after only three movies (another car accident). Philippe Marlaud, who acted for two French masters, Maurice Pialat and ric Rohmer, before his death at 22 (his tent caught fire). Suddenly the fun deduction game became the Oscars In Memoriam section. One way to save it from the doldrums is to disqualify anyone who has died before they reach their half century. This allows actors who have mostly stayed in the theater, choosing the occasional film with great care, like Paul Scofield, who made every film count (they included A Man for All Seasons, Henry V, Utz and Quiz Show). In this non-morbid version, the money would go to Linda Manz, the brilliant young star of Days of Heaven, The Wanderers and Out of the Blue, who gave up acting in the 1980s to start a family, returned for cameos in the 90s (David Finchers The Game and Harmony Korines Gummo), then disappeared again. She died in 2020 at the age of 58. Live fast, die young, and have a beautiful corpse was a line (borrowed from novelist Willard Motley) that gained traction following the disappearance of James Deans. I come up with a new one: Work infrequently, choose wisely, and never say yes to a Dirty Grandpa.

