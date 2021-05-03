Mother’s Day in Hollywood – a distinctive tradition





ANGELS, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Distinctive Assets, the Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company recognized for launching the celebrity swag promotional craze over twenty years ago, will once again distribute its annual “Mother’s Day” gift bag at Hollywood”. The distinctive assets will pamper twenty-five of the world’s most famous moms with innovative, unique and useful products and services valued at over $ 50,000! This year’s mom list includes Katy Perry, Kristen wiig, Jessica biel, Amanda Seyfried, Emma Roberts, Kelly rowland, Mindy Kaling, Mandy moore, Billie Lourd, Greta Gerwig, Hilary duff and Carrie Underwood.

Celebrate mom with edible treats and more!



Raised essentials from Nurtured 9 and dozens of other top brands!

The 2021 Mother’s Day in Hollywood gift bag includes: Akeso body barfeminine care products, personal training with Alexis seletzky, one year of VIP access to And life fitness and lifestyle app, Celebrity arm liposuction by Dr. Thomas su, Baylis and Harding luxury hand basin, Bellefixe stylish, creatively inspired hair accessories BOHEMiYUM Popcorn, Bonfire x March of Dimes baby jumpsuit set + tote bag for collaborative fundraising, BriteBrush GameBrush, City son UPF 50+ children’s swimsuits, Cloud water sparkling CBD drink, ET AL Dry shampoo, Copper bead premium baby essentials,Take the trip! through vs. Ren Washington, C60 Purple Power ultimate antioxidant protection, T cut Luxury Organic Tea Starter Kit, Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, Drew martin low dose pre-rollers mixed with plants, Dr PAWPAW multi-purpose soothing balms, Earth justice “Never Rest” mom t-shirt + baby onesie, Earth shell Nourished-Shell Nourishing Body Oil, Mother’s Day FruitsFlowers of Edible, Elixinol CBD Good Night capsules, Fifth element (5E) High performance Fire / Ice hemp balm, hormonal consultation + gift set of FLO Living, Florida Honey Pot Farms botanical honey infused with terpenes, pure green personalized reusable bottle, French lime chic athleisure set, FreshCut Paper pop-up paper flower bouquet, DIFFERENCE tie dye midi camisole dress, G-Labs NEFE Masque of Masques customized Infrared LED Programs, HGC Clothing Respect protect love black woman scarf, Ilana Muhlstein weight loss book + counseling session, ISA LAZO facial oil, high potency IV infusion IV on call, Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media through Jessica abo, Bites of joy Chocolate bars without added sugar by Russell stover, personalized sneakerbox from a Kicksnation, KM Relief Chews infused with hemp, honey and caramel, Kristen Tirney Art swirl painting, lescarf stylish scarf, food allergy reduction program Lil mixins, LOCI premium vegan sneakers, Loulou lollipop ultra-soft durable baby clothes, Lynn and Liana service one-of-a-kind cheese board, Lynxx Spirits small batch of straight bourbon, MALYSB-Flat Belly Firming Cream, complementary project management of House Construction, Masktini Night renewal mask, 99GUARD #HowToSaveALife medical grade face masks, NO FADE FRESH semi-permanent hair coloring, Fed 9 raised gift box, Odele beautiful clean hair products, He was a coconut premium coconut water, Oxygenetix award winning breathable foundation, Protect my shoes shoe care gift set, We should all be millionaires through Rachel Rodgers, Rose Box NYC luxury durable roses, Soapy faith handmade vegetable soap, Sweetology Mommy & Me cookie decorating kit, The Happiness Planner set of guided journals, The healing rose Luxury relaxation gift box, Tudaloo Handcrafted Heart Tote, Tushbaby ergonomic hip seat baby carrier, Purple breast health supplement, VOOKS streaming library of animated story books, Weed cellars Prosecco and Wynonna’s CBD Luxurious herbal infused hemp tinctures. “Whether it’s a resource to make parenting a little easier or products to pamper and soothe after a stressful day, we hope these gifts help celebrate motherhood, family and a life well lived. These ladies inspire us through their on-screen work, and we hope to give them some inspiration on their off-camera maternity journey, ”says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. Media contact:

Holly haworth

[email protected]

310-909-8770 SOURCE Distinctive assets

