season 13 reunion part 2

LaToya says they kissed during the bachelor party, which Kandi confirms. Drew denies it.

Kenya vs. LaToya

When LaToya arrived on the show, Kenya seemed to have a crush on her. They went everywhere together. They teased each other. They flirted. They looked like great BFFs.

The other ladies felt they had a real connection. Kenya has denied doing anything sexual.

But during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party at the South Carolina beach house, LaToya slept with Kenyan foe Porsha. It changed the dynamic.

Kenya told the meeting that LaToya did not support her as the other ladies attacked her for her during a meal in Charleston. It hurt me, she said.

LaToya says she felt it was Kenyas’ battle at the time, not hers.

At one point after the beach trip, LaToya shared without eliciting juicy gossip about Kenya’s ragged marriage with some of the other women Kenya didn’t like, including Porsha and Drew.

During the reunion, LaToya tries to make excuses, causing Kenya to throw out this zinger: you might be the youngest here, but don’t try to be the dumbest one.

Andy: After watching you on the show, do you understand why people might see you as two-faced?

LaToya: 100 percent.

Kenya Snafus Trip

As the host of the trip, Kenya brought her daughter Brooklyn without telling the other ladies or giving them the same option.

She hadn’t spent a single night without Brooklyn until now and didn’t trust anyone to do it.

Kenya is still on the defensive on this, saying that if other women really wanted to bring their children, they could have.

But the other women noted that it was identified as a girls’ trip with an unspoken rule that it meant no spouse or boyfriend and by implication, no children.

Kandi says she felt like Kenya was using Brooklyn as an excuse not to have to deal with women all the time.

As for ordering a lobster roll for herself and getting nothing for the other ladies, she recognized her inherent selfishness. It really pissed off a hungry Kandi.

I was so hungry I was just thinking about myself, Kenya said.

Pandemic wedding of Cynthias

Cynthia has been criticized on social media for having such an important wedding during the pandemic last October. In fact, she had to hold it inside because of the rain with over 200 people. Bravo didn’t even bring her crew inside, and the footage is from the camera crew Cynthia hired for the wedding (a fact Andy Cohen didn’t bring up.)

She defended her decision again and said no one got sick.

She also did not invite her father due to her past with her mother, and it strained her relationship with her father. She says she agreed not to talk about him again on the show.

Kandi vs. Porsha

Ever since Porsha spread messy lies to Phaedra Parks about Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker a few seasons ago, the two have had their fair share of ups and downs.

They seemed largely OK this season, and as Kenya notes, Kandi is able to forgive in ways not everyone can.

Marlo vs. Porsha

Marlo Hampton shows up late in the episode, post lipo and scantily dressed. She is disturbed that Porsha has stopped keeping in touch with her after the trip to the beach in South Carolina. She says they were once very close. Then they didn’t leave. His resentments are very real.

Earlier this season, Marlo felt that Porsha was not being honest about sleeping with the stripper. Moreover, Porsha seemed upset that Marlo had reconciled with Kenya.

It hurts me, said Marlo. I really thought we were friends.

It’s exhausting because she knows exactly what she is doing, Porsha says. It was she who created the problem between us. If she has a problem, it would be great for her to tell me.

This showdown will continue in Part 3, and the preview shows them continuing to debate what happened that night at the dungeon-themed strip party.