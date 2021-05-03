Richard Carter Joins Bragg as Group CEO | Business

TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 3, 2021 –

Global B2B Gaming Technology Provider Bragg playgroup ( TSX: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF ) (” Bragg “or the” Company “) is pleased to announce that Bragg Board Member Richard Carter has assumed the role of CEO of the Company effective May 1, 2021. Paul Godfrey, Board Member, will assume the role of CEO role as chairman of the board of directors of Bragg Gaming effective May 3, 2021. Lara Falzon, member of the board of directors, will serve as chairman of the audit committee as of the same date.

Mr. Carter joins as Group CEO at a key time in the growth and evolution of the company, with an aggressive global growth strategy underway, including an expansion into the burgeoning North American market of IGaming and a planned launch on the Nasdaq stock exchange. His significant industry knowledge and extensive global network will be an integral part of Braggs’ future growth trajectory.

Prior to joining Bragg’s board of directors in fall 2020, Mr. Carter served as CEO of sports betting solutions and services provider SBTech for five years, until the company merged with the entertainment company. and DraftKings digital sports games, through a three-way deal with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp in April 2020.

I am excited to lead Bragg into its next phase of growth and help shape the future of the business, as we continue to deliver next-generation, first-generation content and tools to our B2B partners, said Mr. Carter. Bragg has the cutting edge technology, data driven insights, player engagement tools and premium content that ideally positions the company to capture a growing proportion of the global iGaming market. I look forward to leveraging these strengths to expand Bragg into both our core European markets and the rapidly growing North American iGaming market.

Bragg board member and co-founder Adam Arviv has made the decision to step down from the board. As a strategic investor in the company, Mr. Arviv will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to Bragg.

Board member Jim Ryan has made the decision not to stand for re-election to the board to continue his own activities. The Board wishes Mr. Ryan the best of luck and is grateful for all he has done for the company at this critical stage of its growth.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg playgroup ( TSX: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF ) is a global provider of B2B gaming technology platforms. Since its inception in 2012, Bragg has grown to include operations in Europe and North America and is emerging as an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market.

Braggs’ main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed bookie and managed services provider, delivering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

Thanks to ORYX, Bragg is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gaming Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions. As part of its commitment to information security, Braggs ORYX Gaming was recently awarded an ISO / IEC 27001 certificate.

The company previously announced the implementation of a consolidation (reverse stock split) of its ordinary shares on the basis of one post-consolidation ordinary share for every ten pre-consolidation ordinary shares. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a consolidated basis under the symbols TSX: BRAG and OTC: BRGGD on May 5, 2021. OTC Markets will change the symbol from BRGGF to BRGGD for a period of 20 business days from the demerger.

