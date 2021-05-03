Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 9 to 15:

May 9: Today’s Birthdays: Actor turned politician Glenda Jackson is 85 years old. Buddy Holly and The Crickets guitarist Sonny Curtis is 84 years old. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 84 years old. Singer Tommy Roe is 79 years old. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 77 years old. Singer Clint Holmes is 75 years old. Actor Candice Bergen is 75 years old. Actor Anthony Higgins (Raiders of the Lost Ark) is 74 years old. Musician Billy Joel is 72 years old. Cheap Trick bassist Tom Petersson is 71 years old. Mills (The Bold and the Beautiful, The Wonder Years) is 70 years old. Actor Amy Hill (Magnum PI) is 68 years old. Actor Wendy Crewson (Revenge) is 65. Actor John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Northern Exposure) is 60 years old. Depeche Mode singer David Gahan is 59 years old. Actor Sonja Sohn (Body of Proof, The Wire) is 57 years old. Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah is 51 years old. Heartland guitarist Mike Myerson is 50 years old. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (episodes, 24) Singer Tamia is 46 years old. Reel Big Fish trombonist Dan Regan is 44 years old. Simple Plan singer Pierre Bouvier is 42 years old. Ctor Rosario Dawson is 42 years old. Musician Andrew WK is 42 years old. Actor Rachel Boston (Witches of East End, In Plain Sight, American Dreams) is 39 years old. TV personality Audrina Patridge (The Hills) is 36. Actor Grace Gummer (American Horror Story, The Newsroom) is 35 years old.

May 10: The Spinners singer Henry Fambrough is 83 years old. Actor David Clennon (in his thirties) is 78 years old. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (The Naked Gun, Airplane!) Is 77 years old. Singer Donovan is 75 years old. 10cc singer Graham Gouldman is 75 years old. Singer Dave Mason is 75 years old. Actor Mike Hagerty (Friends) is 67 years old. Sports actor Chris Berman is 66 years old. Actor Bruce Penhall (CHiPs) is 64. Actor Victoria Rowell (The Young and the Restless) is 62. U2 singer Bono is 61 years old. Danny Carey of Tool is 60 years old. Actor Darryl M. Bell (A Different World) is 58 years old. Model Linda Evangelista is 56 years old. Rapper Young MC is 54 years old. Actor Erik Palladino (ER) is 53 years old. Singer Richard Patrick de Filter is 53 years old. Lenny Venito (Kevin Can Wait) is 52 years old. Actor Dallas Roberts (Dallas Buyers Club, The Good Wife) is 51 years old. Actor Leslie Stefanson (The Hunted, The Generals Daughter) is 50 years old. Actor Todd Lowe (True Blood, Gilmore Girls) is 49. Actor Andrea Anders (Joey) is 46 years old. Tantric and Days of the New bassist Jesse Vest is 44 years old. Actor Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, Kenan and Kel) is 43 years old. Soul For Real singer Jason Dalyrimple is 41 years old. The Click Five drummer Joey Zehr is 38 years old. Actor Lindsey Shaw (Pretty Little Liars) is 32 years old. Actor Lauren Potter (Glee) is 31 years old.

May 11: Comedian Mort Sahl is 94 years old. Jazz musician Carla Bley is 85 years old. Singer Eric Burdon (Animals, War) is 80 years old. Actor Pam Ferris (Call the Midwife) is 73. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (24) is 69 years old. Actor Frances Fisher (Resurrection, Titanic) is 69 years old. Actor Boyd Gaines is 68 years old. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 66 years old. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 62. Country singer Tim Raybon of the Raybon Brothers is 58 years old. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (Lincoln, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) Is 57 years old. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TVs Fargo) is 53 years old. Heartland bassist Keith West is 53 years old. Actor Nicky Katt (Boston Public) is 50 years old. The actor Coby Bell (third watch) is 46 years old. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso from Apocalyptica is 43 years old. Actor Austin OBrien (Last Action Hero) is 40 years old. Actor Jonathan Jackson (Nashville, Tuck Everlasting) is 39 years old. Rapper Ace Hood is 33 years old. Singer Prince Royce is 32 years old. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (Bull) is 28 years old. Disclosure musician Howard Lawrence is 27.

May 12: Composer Burt Bacharach is 93 years old. Actor Millie Perkins (Knots Landing) is 85 years old. Country singer Billy Swan is 79 years old. Actor Linda Dano (Another World) is 78 years old. Singer Steve Winwood is 73 years old. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 73 years old. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 71 years old. Singer Billy Squier is 71 years old. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 71 years old. Blues musician Guy Davis is 69 years old. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 66 years old. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 63 years old. Actor Ving Rhames is 62 years old. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 60 years old. Actor Emilio Estevez is 59 years old. Actor April Grace (Lost, Joan of Arcadia) is 59 years old. Actor Vanessa Williams (Soul Food, Melrose Place) is 58. TV personality Carla Hall (The Chew) is 57. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 56 years old. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 55 years old. Actor Scott Schwartz (A Christmas Story) is 53 years old. Actor Kim Fields (Living Single, The Facts of Life) is 52 years old. Actor Samantha Mathis (TVs The Strain) is 51. Actor Jamie Luner (Melrose Place, Profiler) is 50 years old. Actor Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) is 49 years old. Actor Mackenzie A stin (Scandal, The Facts of Life) is 48 years old. Zac Brown Band bassist Matt Mangano is 45 years old. Actor Rebecca Herbst (general hospital) is 44 years old. Actor Malin Akerman (wife of the trophy) is 43 years old. Actor Jason Biggs (American Pie) is 43. Actor Rami Malik (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot) is 40 years old. Actor Clare Bowen (Nashville) is 37 years old. Actor Emily VanCamp (Revenge) is 35. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (Lost) is 29 years old. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (Everyone Loves Raymond) is 26 years old.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (Gunsmoke, Gods and Generals) is 83. Actor Harvey Keitel is 82 years old. Actor Zoe Wanamaker (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) is 73 years old. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (Car Wash, TVs Deadwood) is 72 years old. Stevie Wonder is 71 years old. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: The Waltons) is 65. Comedian Stephen Colbert (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) is 57 years old. The Gin Blossoms drummer John Richardson is 57 years old. Actor Tom Verica (American Dreams) is 57 years old. . Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55 years old. Actor Susan Floyd (All My Children) is 53 years old. Casting Crowns drummer Andy Williams is 49 years old. Actor Brian Geraghty (The Alienist, Boardwalk Empire) is 46 years old. Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden is 42 years old. Actor Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) is 36 years old. Actor Lena Dunham (girls) is 35 years old. Actor Robert Pattinson is 35 years old. Actor Candice Accola King (The Vampire Diaries) is 34 years old. Actor Hunter Parrish (Weeds) is 34. Bassist Wylie Gelber from Dawes is 33 years old. Actor Debby Ryan (Jessie) is 28.

May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 77 years old. Director-producer George Lucas is 77 years old. Actor Meg Foster (Cagney and Lacey) is 73. Director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) is 70 years old. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 69 years old. Actor Tim Roth is 60 years old. Poison guitarist CC DeVille is 59 years old. The Cult singer Ian Astbury is 59 years old. Actor Danny Huston (John Adams miniseries) is 59 years old. Milli Vanilli’s musician Fabrice Morvan is 55 years old. Alice In Chains bassist Mike Inez is 55 years old. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) Is 55 years old. Actor Cate Blanchett is 52 years old. New Kids on the Block singer Danny Wood is 52. Director Sofia Coppola (Lost In Translation) Actor Gabriel Mann (Revenge) is 49 years old. All Saints singer Natalie Appleton is 48 years old. Singer Shanice is 48 years old. Actor Carla Jimenez (Growing Fisher) is 47 years old. Los Lonely Boys guitarist Henry Garza is 43 years old. Old Crow Medicine Show singer Ketch Secor is 43. The Black Keys singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach is 42 years old. P lain White Ts bassist Mike Retondo is 40 years old. Actor Amber Tamblyn (Two and a half men, Joan of Arcadia) is 38 years old. Actor Lina Esco (SWAT) is 36 years old. Actor Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) is 28.

May 15: singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 85 years old. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 85 years old. Singer Lenny Welch is 82 years old. Singer actress Lainie Kazan is 79 years old. Actor Gunilla Hutton (Petticoat Junction, Hee Haw) is 79 years old. Actor Chazz Palminteri (Analyze This, Mulholland Falls) is 54 years old. Musician Brian Eno is 73 years old. Actor Nicholas Hammond (The Sound of Music) is 71 years old. Musician Mike Oldfield is 68 years old. Actor Lee Horsley (Matt Houston) is 66 years old. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five rapper Miss Mel is 60 years old. Actor David Charvet (Melrose Place) is 49 years old. Actor Russell Hornsby (Grimm) is 47 years old. Actor David Krumholtz (Numb3rs) is 43 years old. The War on Drugs bassist David Hartley is 41 years old. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) is 40 years old. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge (The Walking Dead, American Horror Story) is 39 years old. Cage the Elephant guitarist Brad Shultz is 39 years old. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 37 years old.