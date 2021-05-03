Doug Liman Leads Verizon Gaming Spot Highlighting Common Problems

The 5G ad is photographed by “Dunkirk” cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema and cut by “The Bourne Identity” editor Saar Klein.



Doug Liman sheds light on common tech issues in a place in Verizon’s 5G network that claims to be leaving those issues behind and being “built” for gamers.

Double Resetting, the spot focuses on what happens when lag issues, ghosts, glitches, and texture stretching that most video game players are familiar with are brought to the real world. Things don’t look quite right.

The spot visualizes a child floating in the air next to his bicycle, a cat appearing stuck in a telegraph pole, the facial features of a bus driver not displayed correctly, a car flying through the air instead of driving down the road, a person riding an invisible elevator. .

For Liman, doing this advertisement was a chance to dive into something new. “I like to discover worlds, the way an expert knows the world,” he says. Hollywood journalist. “It’s one of my favorite things in the movie industry,” adds the Edge of tomorrow and theBourne’s identity director. “I get to go skydiving, and during the time I’m doing this project, I’m becoming an expert in it.

In the case of his collaboration with Verizon and Independent Media, it was an opportunity to be in the world of “really expert players and the problems they face”. The director, who is currently preparing to shoot a Tom Cruise film which will be partly shot in space, explains that he has “always been interested in technology” and that he is “perfectly aware of the lag and the limitations of bandwidth ”due to his prior familiarity with the gaming space (“ I play ”he says THR, but mostly for work), and the work he does with his production company, 30 Ninjas, which does tech-driven storytelling. Among the projects of 30 Ninjas, there are Invisible, which holds a Guinness World Record for the first scripted drama series in virtual reality.

In creating the Verizon spot, Liman says he’s “learned a lot more about glitches and delays and the various artifacts that can interfere [with] “He goes on to say that everything in the ad is about a real problem that he has seen or found through research.” We didn’t just start making things up from scratch, “says the director.” There was no shortage of outrageous issues that have happened and have occurred in video games. “

He points out that everything about this ad was computer-controlled, from the camera to the lights. The place was photographed by Hoyte Van Hoytema, the Oscar nominated director of photography of Dunkirk, as well as the DP behindPrinciple, Interstellar and Ad Astra. “He’s a cinematographer who embraces technology like no other,” says Liman. “His whole device is so computerized, it’s almost like you’re in a video game while he just turns on your set.”

Liman says they used a Spidercam, a cable-hung hanging camera system commonly used for sporting events that he had always wanted to try. “When you watch a football game today, it’s almost hard to tell the difference between an NFL football game and playing football on a PlayStation,” he says. “Part uses computer game tricks, and part uses sports event technology, so the chance to use Spidercam was really exciting, super stimulating.”

Of the visual effects in the spot, Liman says they were “something I’ve never done in a movie before”. He adds, “That’s why I love commercials, because in some ways they’re as intense as making a movie; shorter, but you’re really stepping into another world.”

Editor-in-chief Saar Klein, who cut Liman’s Bourne identity and Jumper, edited the Verizon spot. “Most of the time it’s hard to change visuals because you’re editing before something exists most of the time,” Liman says, calling Klein a “maestro”.

About the editing room process, Liman says, “You’re kind of shooting the spot all over again in post. But I love it. It just means it’s creative all the way through. “

