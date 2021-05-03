Junior Bollywood artists urge Maharashtra CM to help





Last updated on

May 03, 2021 at 7:39 p.m. The second lockdown in Maharashtra severely affected junior performers in the entertainment industry. Days after the state government extended anti-COVID-19 restrictions by 15 days, the Mahila Kalakar Sangh, or the women’s wing of junior artists, asks Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reach out to her. Without work or money for a month, the Sangh the members are in desperate need of help. Sangh members are totally addicted to the entertainment industry Zhuleka, who runs the wing, spoke to ETimes and urged the state government to give them due attention. She said: “We are also hardworking and totally dependent on work in the film industry and being daily bets, none of us have made a single dime in the past month or so.” Including young and old, the department has around 700 people. They suffer twice as much inconvenience due to their gender There is also the decline related to sex. While men, who work in the industry, drive rickshaws and do other odd jobs, those doors are also closed to women. “Ramadan continues and I get calls from my members asking if they could get help in the form of rationing from the producers so that it can help them,” Zhuleka added. ‘People extended their help in first lockdown,’ junior performers recall Deeba Khan, member of the association, highlighted how they were the first victims during the first and second lockdowns. “The first foreclosure ended the savings we had. The help we got from the seniors in the industry helped us, ”she said, but this time, no help came to them. “We will be the last to return to the set,” she said. FWICE had formally requested the CM, answer unknown Last month, a young actress reported that their landlords did not give them any rent concessions either. It was also reported that the Federation of Western Cinema Employees (FWICE) had officially asked Thackeray to send help, but it appears the letter was unsuccessful. Unfortunately, it remains to be seen how long the workers can hold out.







