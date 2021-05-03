Beverly Hills hotel Mr. C pushes back employee panic buttons

Unionized workers at the Los Angeles hotel (where Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped an actress) demand increased security, citing examples of customers exposing themselves to employees.



In the decade since former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s sexual assault case involving a Manhattan Sofitel maid (the charges were later dropped and a settlement found), Panic buttons have increasingly been mandated to protect hotel workers from sexual misconduct whether through collective bargaining negotiated by the New York Hotel Trades Council or through ordinances in cities like Seattle, Miami, Long Beach and Santa Monica. Now unions have their eyes on more cities in the greater Los Angeles area, including Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

Next stop: West Hollywood, whose mayor on April 19 ordered its city lawyer to write his own ordinance. (The hotel industry lobby group, the American Hotel and Lodging Association, announced a voluntary panic button initiative following the Las Vegas shooting in 2017, which originated in a Mandalay Bay sequel to the 32nd floor.)

The push is already being fought back, however, from a hotel in the Los Angeles area. According to Kurt Petersen, co-chair of the Unite Here 11 hospitality workers union, MC Beverly Hills management has made it clear in recent contract negotiations that they will not pay for a system, citing cost. That says a lot about their values, for them to say it’s not worth it, says Petersen, who notes that Mr. C does not have a 24-hour security desk. , women in particular, have endured sexual harassment and assault for too long. When they knock on a guest’s door, they never know what’s on the other side. It is a reasonable deterrent. Panic buttons are GPS-enabled pendants (about $ 100 each), worn by staff, that connect to security. A representative of the hotel did not comment.

Ignazio and Maggio, the fourth generation Cipriani brothers, opened Mr. C ten years ago in their early 20s, shortly after their father and grandfather pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in New York and were fined $ 10 million. Legal issues nearly toppled the American family-owned hotel empire when the State Liquor Authority, citing tax evasion, considered revoking its nine liquor licenses for dozens of violations. (In the end, the company struck a settlement that allowed them to keep their license.)

Sir Richard Branson and members of the Missoni fashion dynasty checked into the 12-story, 138-room Mr. C, whose interiors, defined by highly polished rosewood walls and Murano glass chandeliers, are reminiscent of a luxury yacht. Its eponymous restaurant located on the lobby level offers the same carpaccio recipe that the great-grandfather of the Guiseppe brothers invented in 1950 in his famous Harrys Bar in Venice. Before the pandemic began, the entertainment industry transformed the place, located between the Culver City studios and the Century City and Beverly Hills offices, into a convenient dining station. (The hotel’s address, one block south of the edge of its eponymous city, locates it in the city of Los Angeles.) Each day the reservation list included Jamie Foxx or Sofia Vergara, Michael Douglas or Troy Carter, Jeffrey Katzenberg or Sony Photos President Tom Rothman.

Mr C was in the news in 2017 as a site of a sexual assault when an Italian actress alleged that Harvey Weinstein, an early hotel investor and a longtime friend of the brothers’ father (also named Guiseppe ), raped her in a room in 2013. The charge is one of 11 counts of sexual assault that LA County prosecutors have charged Weinstein with.

Carlos Santana, who had been working evenings since 2015 as a housewife at Mr. C, recounts Hollywood journalist that hosts usually exposed themselves to workers and their female colleagues in particular. He remembers an incident two years ago, around 10 p.m., when a man opened his bedroom door, revealing his erect penis in his hand and asking: Do you want some?

We all feel more secure with the button when these kinds of things happen, Santana explains. (In a survey published by the Unite Heres Chicago affiliate in 2016, more than half of workers said they had been subjected to indecent behavior by a guest.)

Raquel Lezama, a nine-year-old employee who worked as a room prep and minibar attendant, had her own experience of exposure to modesty at MC But she points to another episode, five years ago, as a play A for the need for better security. measures. Lezama describes receiving a radio call from a colleague on another floor whom she found cornered by a drunken man, who pinned her against a table and wall and tried to kiss her. She later learned that the guest room assignment had her listed as a VIP.

If I hadn’t guessed correctly where [the colleague] was working and went straight to her floor, I might not have been able to save her before the man managed to get her to her room against her will, Lezama said.

