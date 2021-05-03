Shadow & Bone: Why Alina forgave Genya





Shadow and Bone sees Alina undergo a deeply painful betrayal at the hands of Genya. Here’s why the Sun Summoner seems to forgive him immediately.

Warning: SPOILERS ahead for Shadow and bone. Netflix Shadow and bone The series saw Alina Starkov endure several painful betrayals, including one from Genya Safin, but here’s why she ultimately seemed to forgive her cheating. Played by Jessie Mei Li, Alina was torn from the darkness of mapping after unleashing a dormant power. Summoning an immense light in order to save herself and Evil (Archie Renaux) from the monstrous creatures of the Shadow Fold, she was soon determined to be a Summoner of the Sun. As a result, Alina was pushed into the lavish world of “magical” users known as Grisha, overseen by General Kirigan, aka the Darkling (Ben Barnes). Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Armed with the power that could finally bring down the Fold, Kirigan himself took a vested interest in guiding Alina in mastering her gifts and even gained confidence in her. Between that and being a centuries-old legend, Alina encountered equal parts awe and disdain during her stay at the Petit Palais. Amid all the reverence and bitter jealousy, Alina has managed to forge a handful of more grounded and genuine friendships. Chief among them was Genya Safin (Daisy Head), a rare breed of Corporalki known as Tailor. Unfortunately, with the twist that Kirigan actually was Shadow and boneThe real villain, it was revealed that Genya was in cahoots with him. In addition to spying on Alina and preventing her from communicating with Mal, it was transmitted that Genya had personally poisoned the king in order to benefit The Darkling’s plans for Ravka and the world. Related: Shadow & Bone Books: A Complete Beginner’s Guide & Where To Start Upon learning the truth, Alina was understandably hurt and dismayed. Despite this, she quickly seemed to understand and even forgive Genya. The main reason for this was that Alina’s life experience gave her a significant degree of empathy for Genya’s motives. As an orphan, Alina knew all too well what it was like not having parents and how powerful it was to want to belong. Likewise, being half Shu in the Shadow and bone adaptation, Alina understood how she felt to be treated as less than, as Genya was by both Grisha and the royal court. Although of high status as a servant, Genya was still viewed with derision due to the king’s open secrecy routinely forcing himself on her – raping her. As such, Alina could relate to the Kenyan desperation and bitterness that emerged as a result of such treatment. Although she could not, rightly, fully excuse Genya’s decisions and actions, Alina could understand the reasoning and offer him some absolution. Alina knew how easy it was to hold on to an emotional rock in her struggle to belong. Lucky for her, she found a ‘true north’ in Mal as a child and that connection was maintained throughout. Shadow and bonechronology of events. Alina was keenly aware that the closest Genya to such a figure was the Darkling. With centuries to master his manipulative skills, Kirigan functioned as a cult leader. Alina herself had fallen under his grip. Where Alina had people to free her, Genya, from an early age, had no such protectors. His actions weren’t necessarily right, but completely sympathetic. Adding to things was the fact that Genya probably hadn’t expected to bond with Alina. Alina admitted to Genya’s credit that the tailor had subtly tried to warn her away from the Darkling’s control. The decision to forgive Genya also served to further emphasize Alina as the direct antithesis of the Darkling. While she recognized that the king deserved to suffer for his heinous crimes, revenge was not something Alina would allow herself to be devoured. Where Kirigan had spent centuries being twisted by such things, Alina, as a prophesied living saint, saw things through a more compassionate light. Pardon or not, fans will have to wait Shadow and bone season 2 to see the continuation of Alina and Genya’s respective journeys and whether their friendship and trust can ever be fully mended. More: Biggest Unanswered Questions After Shadow & Bone Season 1 Jersey Shore: Ronnie draws anger from fans who want him removed

About the Author John atkinson

(808 Articles published)

John Atkinson has been a news and feature writer for Screen Rant since late 2018. Prior to that, he had published articles in various media. A graduate of the University of London, John was brought up on a small island by television and film. As such, he pursued a career in screenwriting and film journalism when it became apparent that it was impossible to become Spider-Man. John’s greatest wish is to one day produce his own film. Until then, he’s more than happy to spend countless hours talking about it. John’s love for film and television defies genre and sometimes even logic. Nothing is off limits to his passion – be it Marvel, DC, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars or Tommy Wiseau’s latest cinematic offering. Away from screens, John can often be found in a park reading mystery and / or fantasy novels, jumping up and down at various musical events, or thinking too deeply about Keanu Reeves’ career and the reasons why Edgar Wright doesn’t have an Oscar. More from John Atkinson







