Six Flags announces the reopening of La Ronde, Montreal | Business

ARLINGTON, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 3, 2021 –
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest water park operator in North America, today announced that La Ronde has received provincial approval to reopen with rides and attractions. The park, located in Montreal, Quebec, will open to the general public on May 22, 2021. The park will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with Quebec public health theme parks reopening guidelines, using a reservation system and other important security measures. measures already used in Six Flags parks throughout the system.
With today’s announcement, all of our parks will welcome guests this season, said Senior Vice President of Parks Operations Bonnie Weber. The safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority, and we look forward to welcoming the millions of guests who trust us to create fun and exciting memories for all, continued Weber.
La Ronde Park President Sophie Emond added: It’s a great day for our team. We are delighted to reopen Quebec’s first destination for thrills and family fun.
Open Six Flags parks
The following Six Flags parks have already opened or will open soon, with a full range of rides and attractions. These parks include:
The park’s reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.
The Six Flags Safety Plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts and used throughout the Six Flags park network, provides for the execution of hygiene and social distancing protocols at the highest level. The park will adjust these procedures as necessary to ensure continued compliance with state recommendations.
Fleet reservation system to control capacity
Six Flags has set attendance caps for each park that are in line with current state guidelines to allow for good social distancing. All members, season pass holders and guests with a day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Customers who purchase day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.
Health and safety protocols include:
- Masks must be worn by team members and all guests over two years old;
- Non-contact infrared thermal imaging will be used to track the temperatures of guests and team members prior to entry;
- Advanced security screening technology will allow contactless bag checks;
- Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added at all park entrances, washrooms, retail outlets, and queues for rides and restaurants to encourage social distancing;
- Increased disinfection and disinfection of high contact points, including all public seats, tables, counters, handrails, doors and garbage cans, will occur frequently;
- Washroom staff will be available to frequently disinfect each stall and sink;
- Several alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park;
- Safety messages and reminders will be communicated on the Six Flags website, in bulletins and in park announcements; and
- Members of the frontline team will undergo extensive training on COVID-19.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest water park operator in North America, with 27 parks in the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of customers with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information visit www.sixflags.com.
About La Ronde
La Ronde is the largest theme park in Eastern Canada. Opened at Expo 67, La Ronde features more than 40 rides and attractions, including Goliath – one of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in North America. La Ronde also offers a colorful family section, the Pays de Ribambelle. For more information visit www.laronde.com.
