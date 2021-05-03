Connect with us

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan postponed. “Our focus is entirely on the pandemic,” writes the actor

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur in Toofaan poster. (Image courtesy: @faroutakhtar)

Strong points

  • Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Toofaan has been delayed for release
  • Farhan shared the news on Instagram
  • The film was scheduled to premiere on OTT on May 21

New Delhi:

Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink (2019), is preparing for his long awaited film Toofaan. The film was scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21 of this year. However, manufacturers of Toofaan have now postponed its publication as Covid-19 cases continue to rise amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Farhan, who will play the lead role of a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial business, shared the news on Instagram and wrote “In Solidarity” in his caption. The actor posted a statement on the platform which read: “… We have made the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves …”

“The situation in India is truly heartbreaking and at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures we send our thoughts and prayers to all affected by the pandemic. In light of the gravity of the situation, we are fully focused on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and helping the community at large … ”read an excerpt from the statement.

The creators of Toofaan informed everyone that the team will announce the new release date later. The team also asked people to get vaccinated “when it’s your turn”. The statement added: “We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course. Please continue to observe appropriate Covid behavior. Please also sign up and get vaccinated when it is your turn. On behalf of all of us. ‘Toofaan team, we urge you to stay home, stay safe, and stand united Jai Hind.

See his message here:

By Farhan Akhtar Toofaan Co-star Mrunal Thakur also posted the same statement on his Instagram account. In his caption, Mrunal wrote: “Let’s join hands and stand in solidarity. Let’s step back as an artist, but we promise we will come back to entertain you in time. Stay home, stay safe.”

On March 10 of this year, Farhan Akhtar announced on Instagram that Toofaan releases on Amazon Prime Video on May 21. In his post, the actor also informed that the teaser for the film will be released on March 12. Sharing a brand new poster of the film, he wrote, “Toofaan Uthega! Watch the teaser March 12 at Amazon Prime Video … World Premiere – May 21

Take a look at his post:

Farhan also shared two other new posters of Toofaan on the platform at the time. Discover them here:

On March 12, Farhan shared the teaser for Toofaan on his Instagram handle and wrote a note with it. The actor wrote: “Toofaan Teaser … It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a movie in which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance and madness. labor of love and today I am I am excited to share it with you. Here is the presentation of the #ToofaanTeaser … big big hug #ToofaanOnPrime premieres May 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

See his message here:

Toofaan It was originally scheduled for release on October 2 last year, but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In September 2019, Farhan shared a poster of the film and wrote: “Toofan Uthega !! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN is out October 2, 2020!

Take a look at his post here:

Toofaan is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra under the banners of Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures respectively. In Toofaan, Farhan Akhtar will play the role of a national level boxer Aziz Ali and Mrunal Thakur is chosen as his love Pooja Shah. Paresh Rawal will play the role of Farhan’s trainer in the film. The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Darshan Kumar in key roles.

Toofaan marks the second collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after eight years apart. Farhan and Rakyesh worked together in their 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Meanwhile, according to a report, around 3.68 lakh of new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in India in the past 24 hours. More than 3,417 COVID-related deaths have been reported since yesterday.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: