Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan postponed. “Our focus is entirely on the pandemic,” writes the actor

Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink (2019), is preparing for his long awaited film Toofaan. The film was scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21 of this year. However, manufacturers of Toofaan have now postponed its publication as Covid-19 cases continue to rise amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Farhan, who will play the lead role of a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial business, shared the news on Instagram and wrote “In Solidarity” in his caption. The actor posted a statement on the platform which read: “… We have made the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves …”

“The situation in India is truly heartbreaking and at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures we send our thoughts and prayers to all affected by the pandemic. In light of the gravity of the situation, we are fully focused on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and helping the community at large … ”read an excerpt from the statement.

The creators of Toofaan informed everyone that the team will announce the new release date later. The team also asked people to get vaccinated “when it’s your turn”. The statement added: “We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course. Please continue to observe appropriate Covid behavior. Please also sign up and get vaccinated when it is your turn. On behalf of all of us. ‘Toofaan team, we urge you to stay home, stay safe, and stand united Jai Hind.

By Farhan Akhtar Toofaan Co-star Mrunal Thakur also posted the same statement on his Instagram account. In his caption, Mrunal wrote: “Let’s join hands and stand in solidarity. Let’s step back as an artist, but we promise we will come back to entertain you in time. Stay home, stay safe.”

On March 10 of this year, Farhan Akhtar announced on Instagram that Toofaan releases on Amazon Prime Video on May 21. In his post, the actor also informed that the teaser for the film will be released on March 12. Sharing a brand new poster of the film, he wrote, “Toofaan Uthega! Watch the teaser March 12 at Amazon Prime Video … World Premiere – May 21

Farhan also shared two other new posters of Toofaan on the platform at the time. Discover them here:

On March 12, Farhan shared the teaser for Toofaan on his Instagram handle and wrote a note with it. The actor wrote: “Toofaan Teaser … It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a movie in which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance and madness. labor of love and today I am I am excited to share it with you. Here is the presentation of the #ToofaanTeaser … big big hug #ToofaanOnPrime premieres May 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Toofaan It was originally scheduled for release on October 2 last year, but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In September 2019, Farhan shared a poster of the film and wrote: “Toofan Uthega !! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN is out October 2, 2020!

Toofaan is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra under the banners of Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures respectively. In Toofaan, Farhan Akhtar will play the role of a national level boxer Aziz Ali and Mrunal Thakur is chosen as his love Pooja Shah. Paresh Rawal will play the role of Farhan’s trainer in the film. The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Darshan Kumar in key roles.

Toofaan marks the second collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after eight years apart. Farhan and Rakyesh worked together in their 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Meanwhile, according to a report, around 3.68 lakh of new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in India in the past 24 hours. More than 3,417 COVID-related deaths have been reported since yesterday.