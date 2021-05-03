Silver Lake Fire | Cypress Park by car | East Hollywood hit and run | Daily Digest Morning Edition





Welcome to the Daily Digest, with the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read on to find out what turned out to be a very news-packed weekend. For the coming week, you can expect a pleasant weather, with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s. Jess Sanchez, editor Do you have a story idea or a photo to share? Submit it here. Support Community News: Contribute to The Eastsider today Eastside scene Spotted at Highland Park Jack-in-the-Box. What do Ghostbusters prefer? Jumbo Jacks or Tiny Tacos? Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo. Go here to share photos of your neighborhood or send them to [email protected] You can also tag your Instagram photos on #theeastsiderla. Weekend news Cypress Park drive-by shooting leaves man in critical condition 78-year-old man seriously injured in East Hollywood hit-and-run A fire burns down a house under construction in Silver Lake 100 firefighters put out fire at Eagle Rock commercial building More affordable housing coming to East LA This and other articles in Real Estate Monday. Did someone send you our newsletter? Sign up for The Eastsider’s Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing. Mistake! There was an error processing your request. Click here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription Sponsored by Tracy Do All signs point to houses in Silver Lake and Highland Park Now offering an updated 1937 classic, California bungalow duplex and newly built 3 bedroom townhouse. Learn more about these houses Text ads run for 3 consecutive days in the morning and evening editions of The Daily Digest. $ 19.99 for up to 25 words or $ 34.99 for up to 50 words Go here to submit your ad May 4: Impact of COVID-19 on the California State Campus Community in Los Angeles Go here for more details and more events The Eastsider offers free access to its latest news and neighborhood features, including extensive COVID-19 coverage, as a community service. To make our stories accessible to all in these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute. Support community news in 2021 The Eastsider needs your support! The Eastsider is committed to providing free news and information to everyone as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time – and money. Join fellow Eastsider readers whose one-off contributions and monthly referrals help us pay our bills and allow us to provide you with the news and information that keeps you connected to your community. – Jesus Sanchez, editor

