Silver Lake Fire | Cypress Park by car | East Hollywood hit and run | Daily Digest Morning Edition

1 min ago

Welcome to the Daily Digest, with the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Read on to find out what turned out to be a very news-packed weekend. For the coming week, you can expect a pleasant weather, with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s.

Jess Sanchez, editor

Do you have a story idea or a photo to share?

Support Community News:






Eastside scene






ghosts 728


Photo by Todd Frankel


Spotted at Highland Park Jack-in-the-Box. What do Ghostbusters prefer? Jumbo Jacks or Tiny Tacos? Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo.

Go here to share photos of your neighborhood or send them to [email protected] You can also tag your Instagram photos on #theeastsiderla.






Weekend news

Cypress Park drive-by shooting leaves man in critical condition

78-year-old man seriously injured in East Hollywood hit-and-run

A fire burns down a house under construction in Silver Lake

100 firefighters put out fire at Eagle Rock commercial building

More affordable housing coming to East LA

This and other articles in Real Estate Monday.

