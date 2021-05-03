Estrella Media, leader in Spanish-language entertainment, partners with Google Ad Manager to monetize its Business TV broadcasting platforms





BURBANK, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 3, 2021 – Estrella Media, a cross-platform and vertically integrated Spanish-language media company, today announced that it has chosen Google Ad Manager to monetize its live and on-demand streaming TV platforms. Free Ad-Funded Streaming TV (FAST) platforms will cover connected TV, game consoles, mobile and online devices, starting with EstrellaTV and Estrella News channels broadcast live on several partner apps and on demand on estrellatv.com and on Estrella Media’s multichannel network on YouTube. Plans are underway for further expansion in the near future. Estrella Media, a leader in the production of entertainment content and audio and video news in Spanish, will start using Google Ad Manager as another important step in its digital transformation and the expansion of its content distribution in the universe streaming and digital to connect with the Hispanic community everywhere. Estrella Media will use Google Ad Manager to monetize and increase ad revenue for all of its new video distribution, FAST channels, newly redesigned EstrellaTV website and popular YouTube video content. Estrella Media has rapidly increased its presence in the streaming video arena since October 2020 and recently appointed Christina Chung as Vice President, Technical Services and Revenue Operations to help the company grow its advertising technology operations and revenues and serve as a key liaison with organizations. Google. Google Ad Manager is a comprehensive platform to help publishers increase their digital revenue across all screens. Ad Manager continued to invest in the new advanced TV broadcast space with a focus on creating innovative solutions that enable partners to deliver exceptional viewing experiences, while increasing their revenue and protecting their premium inventory. . Ad Managers’ advanced TV solutions will help EstrellaTV grow their business by monetizing their multiscreen content with smooth, personalized and measurable advertising experiences wherever viewers watch. Our partnership with Google Ad Manager to deliver free ad-supported content to Hispanic audiences anytime, anywhere ensures our access to the best technology in the industry and keeps us ahead. We are also delighted that Christina Chung is leading this important ad technology initiative with Google and putting us at the forefront of the Spanish streaming market, said Ren Santaella, EVP, Digital and Streaming Media at Estrella Media. We are excited to be a part of Estrella Media’s digital transformation as Google Ad Manager supports its mission to serve the Hispanic community with free, ad-supported programming across all platforms, said Brian Jankovsky, Director of Partnerships entertainment and streaming services at Google. About Estrella Media, Inc. Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company that creates video and audio content for cross-platform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of America’s largest producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours per year of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella studios, and has a library of over 20,000 hours original entertainment programs. Estrella Media informs and entertains the American Hispanic television audience on the national broadcast network EstrellaTV, owns and operates stations in major Hispanic markets and through ad-supported free streaming platforms that broadcast EstrellaTV. In addition, the public can access Estrella News, the first 24/7 multi-platform Spanish-language news network in the United States. Estrella Media is also a leading producer of audio programs and events in the Spanish language. The company’s Don Cheto radio network features one of the country’s most popular radio talent. Estrella Medias’ highly rated radio programs are broadcast on its radio stations in major US Hispanic markets and are also broadcast on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events across the United States. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Middle star. Follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia, Facebook @Estrellamediainc and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005522/en/ CONTACT: Contact for Estrella Media: Marco gonzalez Telephone: 818.653.1357 [email protected] Bolte Media for Estrella Media Hanna Bolte: 310-497-5586; [email protected] Dina White: 917-226-8366; [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY ONLINE ADVERTISING ONLINE COMMUNICATIONS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT AUDIO / VIDEO TV AND INTERNET RADIO SOURCE: Estrella Media, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/05/2021 11:00 AM / DISC: 03/05/2021 11:01 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005522/en

