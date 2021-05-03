Headshots by The Light Committee Adds Sessions Beyond Actors, Businessmen & Models

New session options now exist for graduation sessions, dating profile photo shoots, and social media content photo shoots, again with a focus on individual person photography

Headshots by The Light Committee serves the Greater Los Angeles area and the studio is located in Glendale, California.

Headshots by The Light Committee serves the Greater Los Angeles area and the studio is located in Glendale, California.

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Headshots by The Light Committee, an award-winning Greater Los Angeles shooting studio, has added new shooting options as demand increases from additional client types . New sessions now include a graduation photo shoot, dating profile photos and social media photographer sessions.

Headshots by The Light Committee remains primarily popular for actor shots, for professional headshots, and for numerical modeling. However, over the past year, the studio has seen an increase in demands from other types of clients. They include a growing demand for senior portraits or graduation photographs, dating profile photos and social media content photoshoots. The extension is well suited as it allows the studio to focus on photographing individual people while expanding the scope of the service.

More and more people are realizing that anyone can use a smartphone photo to post on social media, take photos for graduation or for dating profiles. So, ideal clients understand that professional photography is the best way to stand out from the crowd that sets in with unprofessional photography. Some customers also think that certain times like graduation are highly appreciated. They want professional photos as a result. In addition. Professional photos for dating or social media profiles offer high-quality images to stand out. So, Headshots by The Light Committee is seeing more and more people turning to the local photography studio for these types of photoshoots.

Headshots by The Light Committee began by focusing on portraits of professional actors, portraits of businessmen and digital modeling. With the additional services, the focus is still on photographing individual people, but now includes graduates, men and women for their dating profile, and people who want enhanced content for their social media profiles.

The story continues

About photoshoot services

The photography studio serves a variety of types of individual clients, providing photo ops in the studio or outdoors. The studio also provides mobile shooting services in the greater Los Angeles area for corporate teams and more in their offices. Typical clients include actors; business teams; CEOs and Presidents; entrepreneurs; models; real estate agents, doctors and applicants for medical residency for ERAS, lawyers, financial advisers and other such professionals; creative professionals such as authors, dancers, musicians, etc. And now also people for dating profiles, college and high school graduates, and others who want better photography for social media.

You will find full details on how a session works and how to book online online. Contact information for inquiries is also available on the website.

About the prices of the photo studio

Most session prices are available on the website. The duration of the start-up session is usually 30 minutes and allows for an outfit in which the person arrives. About 50 photos are created, capturing many poses. Then an online gallery is provided within 1-2 business days to select a retouch. Retouching is done to maintain a natural look while enhancing the photo. Photos that are not selected for editing are also slightly modified for their appearance. Once the editing is complete, all photos in the session are provided by download. It usually takes 1 to 2 business days after a customer has made their touch-up selection.

There is also an unlimited looks session. The duration of the session is one hour and is accompanied by two retouching. While this allows for more than one look, it takes at least 50% of the time spent shooting rather than changing outfits. This is to ensure that images of sufficient quality are created. Sessions have options that can be added, such as choosing the studio, outdoors or both, and same day service, inviting a stylist to the shoot, etc.

The latest graduate sessions, dating profiles, and social media content have available rates listed online. There are also filming sessions elsewhere in Los Angeles County, which can also be booked online. Prices and offers are subject to change without notice. Customers should always check the studios website for the latest and most accurate pricing and service details.

About Headshots by The Light Committee

To learn more about the studio, visit Google List. Headshots by The Light Committee, located at 699 E Colorado St, Glendale, CA, 91205, serves greater Los Angeles. Customers can also call or message 1-818-300-9434. The studio offers portraits of actors, businessmen (doctors, lawyers, real estate agents, CEOs, etc.), models, authors, musicians, etc. It also offers dating profile photo shoots, graduation sessions, and social media photo ops.

Out of nearly 1,300 photographers sought in 2021, Expertise.com ranked Headshots by The Light Committee as one of the best portrait photographers in Los Angeles, at 1%. He was ranked in the top 10 at Glendale in 2020 and in the top 1 percent in Los Angeles in 2019. This marks three consecutive years of winning the award for being among the best photographers in Los Angeles. More information can be found on the studio’s website.

Note: The Light Committee is a service mark of a California S Corporation. Whether noted or not, references to other words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All images produced are protected by US copyright law.

Attachment

CONTACT: Rafael L Headshots by The Light Committee 818-300-9434 [email protected]