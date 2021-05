Vidcon appeals to Nicole Leo as director of creative partnerships

8:00 a.m. PDT 05/03/2021



She will be based in the Hollywood office of ViacomCBS and will report to Colin Hickey, vice president of operations.

VidCon has brought in Nicole Leo as director of creative partnerships, organizers said on Monday. In this role, Leo will lead the Talent and Creator Partnerships team and manage relationships with online video creators and musicians, while generating programming for talent. Additionally, Leo will oversee all talent relationships for the tech conference and its digital events around the world. She will be based in the Hollywood office of ViacomCBS and will report to Colin Hickey, vice president of operations. “I am excited to further strengthen the relationship with VidCons and I am determined to uncover new talent who tell impactful, inclusive and authentic stories,” Leo said in a statement. “I look forward to working with this talented team to produce unique experiences and partnerships for digital campaigns and IRL events in the powerful and authentic way that VidCon is known for. Among Leo’s previous roles, she worked for Blended Strategy Group with clients such as Revlon and Johnson & Johnson. Leo has also served as Director of Talent Relations and Programming for BeautyCon Media, reserving talent and developing programs for large-scale events. “As a seasoned talent relations expert, Nicole brings nearly a decade of experience to VidCon as we evolve the brand across the world both in person and virtually,” said Jim Louderback, general manager and please from VidCon. “She joins a passionate, creative and strategic team that I am delighted to recognize with well-deserved promotions. Their combined efforts will be essential as we continue to focus on the creator economy and the global fan and subscriber community. “ In addition to Leo’s appointment, VidCon announced that Fiona Ridgway will move from Senior Director of the Show Hall at VidCon’s physical event to Executive Producer of its digital iteration, VidCon Now. Meanwhile, Travis Morss has been promoted to Director of Programming and Jeanette Francia will take on the role of Senior Director of Marketing. Sydney Jenner will be the Talent Partnerships Coordinator. Following the cancellation of last year’s VidCon due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will take place this year in October at the Anaheim Convention Center as scheduled, with some of its virtual components remaining in the lineup.







