Chef Daniel Humm to reopen Eleven Madison Park as a vegan restaurant

Eleven Madison Parks’ most iconic dishes, including honey lavender duck, a foie gras tea towel served with maple syrup, and a deconstructed honey and milk dessert, won’t make a return when the New York’s best fine-dining restaurant will reopen for the first time since the pandemic crippled the city’s restaurant scene. After weeks of rumors swirling on social media and in food-obsessed circles, three-star Michelin restaurant chef-owner Daniel Humms confirmed with National Public Radio this morning which returns on June 10 with a 100% vegan menu.

EMP reopens after the restaurant faced possible bankruptcy (Hmmm hinted to Bloomberg at the start of the pandemic that the restaurant may never come back). But the fact that Humm, who has said their diet is 90% vegetarian in the past, is turning the acclaimed establishment inside the Met-Life building into a vegan restaurant is unprecedented. No other white tablecloth restaurant of the same caliber in the city offers an entirely meatless menu, and of the 132 restaurants worldwide with three Michelin stars, none are vegan.

Humm pointed out that the pandemic was the main reason he decided to make the switch, according to the Last episode from the How I Built This podcast with NPRs Guy Raz. And the way we source our food, the way we consume our food, the way we eat meat, it’s not sustainable. And this is not an opinion. It’s just a fact, Hmmm said. We therefore decided that our restaurant would be 100% vegetable.

Details of the new menu are yet to come, but it will cost $ 335 per guest (including tip), according to a restaurant spokesperson. Eater has contacted EMP and Humm for more details.

There have been indications before today that the Swiss-born chef may be dropping meat from the PEM menu. In an interview with the Financial Times published in March 2020, months after opening his London restaurant Davies and Brook, Humm was asked if he thought the the future of restaurants lies in veganism. Yes, that’s an absolute yes, said Humm, who also acknowledged the challenges of running a vegan restaurant. I have thought about becoming completely vegetarian in restaurants but it is a risk and it is not only my life that depends on it. Main courses cost 40 [thats roughly $55 U.S. dollars] on average. Could you charge this for a broccoli dish? Probably not.

Hmmm and his company have been quiet about menu changes, even to their suppliers.

It’s a total surprise, says Ariane Daguin, owner and CEO of DArtagnan, which supplied EMP with chicken, ducks, foie gras and beef. If the purpose of the restaurant is to make people happy for a few hours, then you have to go out with extremely good food. Not having any meat in there is like the painter who does not have all the colors in his palette.

Eater contacted half a dozen vendors who worked with EMP and none were aware of the menu change. They tend to be secretive about things, says Zaid Kurdieh, owner of Norwich Meadows Farms, who supplied produce for the restaurant. But that doesn’t surprise me because of what I’ve seen in the industry.

The demand for vegan and vegetarian menus has been evident during the pandemic. Some of the most successful Xilonen, Fat Choy, and Cadence restaurant openings in New York City during the pandemic have been places where cooking focuses on cooking without meat. Whether it’s a trend or not, vegan dining has clearly gained momentum over the past year.

I admire the boldness of the movement, Daguin told Eater. But deep down, I don’t think it will last. Dan Barber, Charlie Trotter, Alain Ducasse, all have tried and then reintroduced meat and fish proteins.

Constant change has been a common theme at EMP since restaurateur Danny Meyer brought Humm to EMP in 2006 as head chef. Rave reviews started arriving soon after, and in 2011 Humm and Will Guidara, who were handling front-of-house operations, bought the restaurant from Meyer. The restaurant had long since stopped serving classic brasserie fare under Hmmm, and as it modernized the menu on several occasions, stars have accumulated, including several four-star reviews from the New York Times and in 2017, the list of the 50 best restaurants in the world gave EMP the number one spot.

The evolution of restaurants also matched how Humm began to gain media attention for more than just his cuisine. As EMP became the best restaurant in the world, Humm also began to be covered that same year for run the New York Marathon, and even his penchant for collect art.

In 2019, Humm and Guidara formally chopped off their business partnership. In January 2020, Humm parted ways with the Sydell Group, the chain of boutique hotel operators where its famous roast chicken stuffed with foie gras at Restaurant Nomad has perhaps become the city’s most acclaimed poultry dish. . Within months, the pandemic ended EMP and most of the 200 employees were laid off. Humm also sued Sydell for $ 2 million, claiming the company owed him payments.

But Hmmm says the pandemic was a turning point. In April of last year, the famous restaurant transformed into a curator’s kitchen in partnership with Rethink, a New York-based nonprofit, and has served a million meals since. The two sides also recently launched a food truck, and Humm noted that a portion of all meals sold at the restaurant will go to the Rethink partnership.

Before the pandemic, a meal for two at EMP easily cost over $ 1,000. Humm says his work with Rethink has forced him to think more about the role of food in the world, from the juxtaposition between gastronomy and food insecurity issues, to the impact of his cuisine on the environment.

During the pandemic, EMP also launched a take-out menu, where for around $ 275 New Yorkers could feast on the famous roast chicken dinner at home. It’s not clear if this will still be available to take away once the EMP reopens.

I believe if the meal is delicious, we don’t have to worry about it. I think people will buy into it, Humm told NPR. I think if we really want to push the boundaries, this is where we need to do it.