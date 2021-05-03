Community meetings in the San Fernando Valley, May 3-10 – Daily News

Community meetings bring people together to exchange ideas and memorable shared experiences. Here is a sample of meetings in the San Fernando Valley.

Wings Over Wendy: Veterans of all services and their supporters meet online at Zoom. Meeting and welcome, 8:30 am, followed by a meeting, 9:30 am every Monday of the month. Guest speakers scheduled for each meeting. Contact Ed Reynolds for the Zoom link, username and password. 818-884-4013. Email: [email protected]

Greater Valley Glen Neighborhood Council: A meeting of the board of directors, 7 p.m. May 3. Join the meeting by phone, 669-900-6833 and use the ID: 84586854295 and press #. See the agenda here: bit.ly/3ePQ1tM. www.greatervalleyglencouncil.org

Mission Hills Neighborhood Council: A council meeting is scheduled for May 3 at 7 p.m. Check the website for instructions on joining the meeting on Zoom or by phone. Voicemail, 818-869-4577. Email: [email protected] www.mhnconline.org

Granada Hills North District Council: A meeting of the board of directors, 6:30 p.m. on May 4. Join the Zoom meeting here: bit.ly/3bJst8l and use the ID: 98538834487. By phone, 833-548-0282 and use the ID and press #. Find the agenda on the site. www.ghnnc.org

National Active’s San Fernando Valley ChapterandAssociation of Federal Retired Employees: Lunch, 11:30 a.m. on May 5, followed by a meeting, 12:30 p.m. Reservations, for a count, before 11:00 am on May 3rd by email or by phone to Bob Stiles: [email protected] Bring your meal. Restaurant Lulu, 16900, boulevard Roscoe, Van Nuys. Bob Stiles, 818-887-7698.

Lake Balboa Neighborhood Council: Board meeting at 7 p.m. on May 5. Join the Zoom meeting here: bit.ly/3eXnU9O and use ID: 93626962330. By phone, 669-900-9128 and use ID and press #. Voicemail, 818-779-9026. lakebalboanc.org

The garden as a healing space: Author and licensed landscape architect Shelley Sparks discusses the topic at a meeting of the Burbank-Valley Garden Club at 10 a.m. on May 6. Free but register to attend the meeting on Zoom in advance. Request the link from Kathy Itomura at [email protected]

Chatsworth Friends Library Book Club: Discusses “Learning to See: A Novel by Dorothea Lange, The Woman Who Revealed the Real America” by Elise Hooper, 1:30 pm, May 6. Request the Zoom meeting link by emailing [email protected] bit.ly/3sFPfnW

Granada Hills South District Council: A board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 6. Check the website for how to join the Zoom meeting or by phone. www.ghsnc.org

Parenting Course on Bullying and Cyberbullying: Daybreak Health presents the conference online, 7-8 p.m. on May 6. Free. Register in advance here: bit.ly/2Rfz1oA. Upcoming courses: “Tik Tok, video games affecting adolescent mental health», 7 p.m. May 20. Email: [email protected] 415-992-6155.

West Hills Neighborhood Council: A council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 6. Check the agenda on the website for instructions on how to join the meeting on Zoom or by phone. Voicemail, 818-254-9378. www.westhillsnc.org/index.php

American Association of University Women, Glendale Branch: Guest speaker Gina Orozco, Vice President of Southern California Gas Company, discusses “Benefits of Careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), 10 am. May 8. Send an email request to receive the meetings. com before May 5 (include your full name and email). glendale-ca.aauw.net

Telephone workshop on divorce: A family lawyer from the Woodland Hills Law Collaborative discusses the divorce process and issues, including state guidelines for child custody and support, financial and tax concerns, from 10 a.m. at noon. 609-663-5450. www.thelawcollaborative.com

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wildflowers & Native Plants classes: “Herbalism of native plants”, with Mom maiz, 10 a.m., May 8 and 22 (two-part workshop; $ 35; bit.ly/3nzR8l4). “Native Plant Garden Maintenance,” with Katherine Pakradouni, 1 p.m. May 15 ($ 35; bit.ly/2QJ3hbr). “Hanging Moss Balls with California Native Plants,” with Weina Dinata, 5:30 p.m. May 20 ($ 35; bit.ly/3339KjZ). The foundation’s crèche is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday upon reservation of time slots (see the website). 10459 Tuxford Street, Sun Valley. 818-768-1802. theodorepayne.org

Sun Valley Branch Book Club with Library: Discussed “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, 4:45 PM May 10. Request the Zoom meeting link by emailing Esther at [email protected] bit.ly/2XJ1Xoh

Northridge Woman’s Club Wine Down: The group is organizing the gathering and gathering of members with entertainment and vendors from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 27. Reservations must be made before May 10th. Irene Strauss, 818-344-3333. 18401 Lassen Street, Northridge.

Tools 2 Thrive Mental Health Conference: El Centro de Amistad – The Friendship Center presents an online conference on a variety of mental health issues including bipolar disorder, child and youth issues, suicide, the role of family in helping to a Family Member and Cultural Considerations in Dealing with Mental Illness, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on May 12. Speakers, All Certified Marriage and Family Therapists: Michael Mikulski, Daisy N. Rosales, Alejandra Trujillo. The conference is free but pre-registration is required. ecda.org/conference-registration. The conference will be broadcast on the agency’s Facebook and YouTube pages. 818-347-8565. ecda.org

Mystery Book Club with West Valley Regional Library: Discussed “Jade Dragon Mountain” by Elsa Hart, 10:30 am May 12. Request the Zoom link in advance at [email protected] (put “Mystery Book Club” in the subject line). The library is located in Reseda. bit.ly/3fwaxBz

Reading club with library of the Pacoima branch: Discusses “Ethan Frome” by Edith Wharton, 6:30 pm May 12. Request the Zoom link by email to [email protected] bit.ly/2yLw4TR

Meditation techniques to reduce stress in everyday life: Doug Frankel is leading the meditation workshop at 11 a.m. on May 15. Request the Zoom meeting link to Marc at [email protected] (put “May 15 Meditation” in the subject line). The talk is presented by Platt Branch Library in Woodland Hills. www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/meditation-techniques-reduce-stress-everyday-life

Tuesday Night Online Book Club with Calabasas Library: Discusses “The Little Red Chairs” by Edna O’Brien, 6 pm. May 18. Request the Zoom meeting link by emailing Barbara Lockwood at [email protected] bit.ly/3dLmdyX

Wednesday Morning Book Club Online with Calabasas Library: Discusses “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, 11 am May 19. Request the Zoom meeting link by emailing Karilyn Steward at [email protected] bit.ly/32JTZ1o

CHARITY

Donations of wheeled luggage for foster children: H. Savinar Luggage Co. collects items to donate to children served by Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services in May. Children in foster care benefit from a wheeled suitcase as many often only have a garbage bag to transport their belongings to a new foster family. Receive a discount on baggage with a donation of a rolling suitcase at the company’s sales event in May. Two locations: 6931 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park (818-703-1313) and 4625 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles (323-938-2501). Call or search online for store hours. savinarluggage.com

Community citrus harvest: Council District 12 collects backyard citrus donations from 10 a.m. to noon on May 4 and Tuesday to June 29. The fruits will be given to MEND (mendpoverty.org). Drop off location, Suite CD-12, 9207 Oakdale Ave., Chatsworth. 818-882-1212. cd12.org

American Red Cross Blood Donations: Blood and platelet donations needed. Meeting point: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5 (Westfield Topanga, Rose Goldwater Community Center, 21710 Vanowen Street, Canoga Park). Check the website for instructions on how to donate blood. Make an appointment by phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online redcrossblood.org

