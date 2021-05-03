Firefly actor turns grief over loss into co-chair of Alzheimers Association event | New

When his father, Joseph, died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease and the coronavirus last year, Sean Maher was unsure of what to do with his grief.

This year’s best-known actor for the cult TV series Firefly is channeling his grief in an effort to alleviate the suffering of Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers by co-chairing the 2021 Spring Soiree at Neiman Marcus in the Somerset collection in Troy. This event in its 10th year runs from May 5 to 9. Proceeds will benefit the Michigan chapter of the Alzheimers Association. To date, over $ 300,000 has been raised. Maher will be present on May 5 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Among the prizes to be auctioned off are two 45-minute Zoom Calls with Maher and Firefly co-star Jewel Staite.

The fans love our relationship. Shes my best girlfriend. We have so much fun making them, said Maher, 46, from New York City who lives in the metro Detroit area with her husband, Paul Mareski, and their two children: Sophia, 13, and Liam, 10. I’ll be at the Cinco de Mayo store. Depending on people’s comfort level, I will walk around, thank people, make everyone happy and enjoy the experience a lot.

The second of three children (his sister Tara lives in Delaware and his brother Kevin lives in New York), Maher spoke about caring for Joseph who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for 5 to 6 years. To make matters worse, his mother, Margaret, 76, fell down the stairs of an escalator, ending up in a drug rehab center for four months, leaving Joseph all alone.

Then the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Maher had no choice but to take half a dozen road trips from Michigan to New York to help his parents because he was unable to fly.

It was such a debilitating time. We were doing our best for them. Unfortunately, my parents weren’t very well financially, so trying to treat a patient with Alzheimer’s disease was impossible, Maher said. During this time, my father was more and more confused and agitated. The cheapest treatment we could find was $ 4000 / week. It was just crazy. He was so lost without my mom, so his decline became extraordinary.

Get into the Alzheimers Association, which eased many worries including getting Joseph Medicaid and navigating the early days of the pandemic, which brought it to a halt.

“The Alzheimer’s Association has offered endless support at a time when I had never felt so helpless, and I will always be grateful for it,” said Maher.

Yet Joseph’s downward spiral continued. He ended up wandering around the neighborhood in a bathrobe. Police took him to the emergency room, where he later contracted the coronavirus.

Thanks to some grace of God I don’t know how we did it, we put him in a subacute rehab facility just outside of Manhattan. That was it, Maher said. Then I got a call and was told he was rushed back to the emergency room.

Maher and his family could not be present when Joseph passed away on April 3, 2020. He was 80 years old.

New York was up to this mad, mad virus. It was scary. New York was criticized and I couldn’t call anyone on the phone. I called several times. I gave it another blow and put my mother in danger. A nurse angel answered. She put the phone in my dad’s ear, he didn’t speak but we had to say goodbye, and he passed away hours later, he never got to see my mom, Maher says in s ‘suffocating.

To this day, Maher is surprised at his level of grief.

We weren’t very close, my father and I, he says. It was I who couldn’t get out of bed one day. It surprised me. I miss him so much and it makes me sick to think (he had both Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19). Put them together and this man must have been totally oblivious to what was going on in his surroundings.

However, Maher is counting his blessings. He is thankful that his mother, who still lives in New York, is doing better. She has Medicaid, so she has the proper care that she needs.

He is also grateful for the many Browncoats (the name of Firefly fans) who donated approximately $ 13,000 on Mahers’ birthday, April 16, on his behalf to the Alzheimers Association. Mahers extremely touched by their kindness and generosity.

Brown coats never cease to amaze me, Maher said.

Created by controversial author Joss Whedon (who has been accused of workplace harassment in recent months, which Maher declined to comment), Firefly is an early 26th century sci-fi / western game, starring a pre-Castle Nathan Fillion. Only 11 of its 14 episodes aired in 2002 on FOX. Despite being short lived, Firefly had strong DVD sales and a passionate fan base, which led to Serenity, the 2005 feature film.

It amazes me that all these years later they’re still asking me to go to conventions, Maher said. I am forever indebted to the fans. Their dedication is extraordinary, you can’t stop the signal. All of this global fundraising was inspired by Browncoats. I think it’s extraordinary. I will never understand how such a thing would be possible. It never ceases to amaze me. Fans are like the 10th character in the series. It has become entrenched in us as a cast.

Maher played Dr Simon Tam, who goes on the run with his sister River (Summer Glau), the victim of hideous experiments. They embark on the Serenity, the spaceship of Captain Malcolm Reynolds (Fillion), commander of a motley crew of outcasts, including Kaylee (Staite), Simons likes the interest.

Joss wrote the characters as he went, and he got to know us more, Maher said. We were that dysfunctional family who loved each other so much. I have always had a very strong bond with my siblings, so I loved the way Simon gave up everything to save his sister, I thought it was admirable. There was humor in his reaction to the circus going on around him.

Fans have been clamoring for a Firefly revival since many older TV series have been brought back over the past few years. While Maher wouldn’t mind reprising his role as Simon, he hasn’t heard anything about a revival.

There’s power that’s been taken from him, he’s been snatched away. I think I would be lying if I said it wasn’t a fan loyalty factor. There’s this notion like, we wanted more. I did not understand it. He was taken from us. Maybe it’s perfect like that. Do not touch it. Let it be this beautiful job that we have all done, Maher said. The show was short lived, but it really was the seed that was planted for these relationships with the other actors. It was just the start. Not only did he grow as a fanbase, but it brought us closer together and it’s wonderful too.