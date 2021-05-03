First Look at Principal Couple Anthony and Kate





Set photos of Bridgerton season 2, actor Jonathan Bailey filming with new co-star Simone Ashley, his character’s love interest.

Set photos ofBridgerton Season 2 shows Ton’s powerful new couple. Right out of the door, Netflix’s Regency-era romantic drama became one of the streamer’s greatest hits of all time. Netflix quickly renewed the show for a second season that will adapt the second of Julia Quinn’s novels,The viscount who loved me. This time around, bachelor Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will be the focus of the series as he looks to settle down after his tumultuous relationship in Season 1. This means Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne will take over from the show. action, serving as a guide to his brother during the first season. To burstBridgertonStar Reg-Jean Page won’t be returning to the series, but Netflix has made sure to fill the cast with exciting newcomers. Charithra Chandran was chosen to play Edwina, the woman who initially caught Anthony’s attention. Edwina’s sister Kate (Simone Ashley) steps in, hoping to disrupt their romantic relationship, but what she doesn’t expect is to feel feelings for the Viscount herself. That’s exactly what happens, however, leading to a whirlwind romance that’s sure to provide an exciting second season. Related: Why Bridgerton Needs A Reg-Jean Page In Future Seasons Now photos of the pair have surfaced onBridgertonCastTwitter. In the photos, Ashley and Bailey are in the crowd at Royal Ascot Race Day, surrounded by other Ton members. The couple appear to have eyes only for each other, teasing their romantic spark in the coming season. Take a look at the photos below: With production activatedBridgertonseason 2 is in full swing, it looks like the titular clan may be returning sooner than expected. Netflix’s decision to release the first season during the Christmas holidays turned out to be a smart move and it is safe to say that the streamer is looking for a similar response during the 2021 holiday season. Barring any possible delays, the streamer is looking for a similar response during the 2021 holiday season. season should meet this deadline. While fans may be upset that Page isn’t in the new season, there are a lot of other things to love. Bridgertonwent big on costumes and locations during its first season and it looks like season 2 will be no different. Kate and Anthony will make numerous public appearances as their relationship develops, giving fans a lot to love about the new season. There are other issues to work out as well, such as the mystery surrounding Lady Whistledown and the rest of the Bridgerton family’s romantic pursuits. Yet it is clear from these photos thatBridgertonSeason 2 will be devoted to the viscount and his quest for true love. More: Bridgerton: How The Ending Sets Up Season 2 Source: BridgertonCast Invincible Art imagines Nick Offerman as an Omni-Man in live action

