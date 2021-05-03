Kangana Ranaut not happy about building more oxygen plants

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is not content with building more oxygen factories and increasing the supply of oxygen cylinders. On the one hand, people are dying due to lack of oxygen supply and timely treatment, Kangana Ranaut has separate concerns. She feels that we are forcefully extracting oxygen from the environment.

In a tweet, she wrote, everyone is building more and more oxygen factories, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how do we make up for all the oxygen we draw with strength of the environment? We seem to have learned nothing from our mistakes and the disasters they cause.

In addition, she said that people who use this oxygen should make a commitment to work on improving air quality. Calling them miserable pests, she wrote in another tweet, In addition to announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must also announce relief for nature, people who use this oxygen should also commit to working to improve air quality, how long are we going to be miserable pests by never giving back to nature?

She feels that if humans die, the earth will flourish. She said: Remember any other life if disappearing from the earth, even microbes or insects, it will affect the fertility of the soil and the health of Mother Earth, she will miss them, but if humans disappear, the Earth will only prosper, if you are not her lover or child, you are just useless.

