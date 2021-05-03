Actor Kristen Bell details fight for mental health during pandemic





Like many Americans, Kristen Bell found herself glued to television as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold in 2020. I find it hard to distinguish between my emotions and someone else’s, and that’s not a compliment to myself. It’s a very dangerous thing to play, says Bell Self in an article published on Monday. The news cycle took Bell, 40, to a place so dark that her husband, Dax Shepard, had to intervene. Shepard, 46, worried about how Bell’s mental health was affecting their daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6. Related Hey, real quick, are you helping someone right now by sitting and crying in your bed, or are you just being forgiving? Bell remembered what Shepard had said. Either get up and donate money or donate your time or do something to help, or take this story, give it some love, and come here and be a good mom and a good wife and a good friend and live your life in honor of the suffering that is happening in the world. At first, the Frozen star was outraged. Then she realized Shepard was right. Bell, a longtime mental health advocate, began taking medication to treat her anxiety and depression while studying at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. I was not suicidal. It was just a general dark cloud above me. I felt like my real personality was in a small cage inside my body, she revealed. In addition to a daily selective serotonin inhibitor (SSRI), Bell uses exercise to boost his endorphins. Earlier this year, she shared a photo of herself after completing a cardio workout. I’ve struggled the past 2 weeks, for who-knows-why-slash-ALL-the-reasons, Bell wrote at the time. Today, I am finally back on the treadmill, figuratively and literally. And I am proud. For anyone who feels the same, you can do it. Bell also found that knitting and working on puzzles allowed her to clear her mind and keep her away from her phone. I know that I introduce someone who is very bubbly and happy all the time, and often I am, because I have very good tools, she explained, speaking with Self. But there are definitely days when the alarm goes off and I go, no, I stay here. Nothing beats it. I’m just going to stay in this cocoon because I need to be; because I feel very, very, very vulnerable. Bell has worked for years to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. It occurred to me that I was showing this character very sparkling and brilliant, and that he was not genuine. Because it wasn’t telling the whole story, Bell told TODAY Parents in 2018. I had a pit in my stomach for being almost ashamed to have hidden it for so long, because it might have helped people. before if I had mentioned it. Related:

