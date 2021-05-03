Entertainment
Who is Zac Efron’s girlfriend? Vanessa Valladares, Vanessa Hudgens
Zac Efron is hover, fly…solo! the High school music alum and his australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares broke up after 10 months of dating. While Efron had to follows his own path this time around, the actor has already confessed that as he gets older, he thinks he will settle down.
“I didn’t think much about moving in until recently,” he said. Cosmopolitan in 2017. “Now that I’m nearing 30, I’m in a very good relationship and I’ve seen expert couples at work.”
Efron added, “I realize you have to find your own happiness before you can make someone else happy.”
Until he finds what he is Looked for, take a look at the women Efron has dated over the years.
Zac Efron’s Girlfriend and Her Dating History
Is Zac Efron dating anyone currently, or is he single !?
It looks like he’s single! Efron and Valladares reportedly met in the summer of 2020, when Valladares was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. News broke in April 2021 that Efron and the model had separated. “Zac recently broke things up with Vanessa. It no longer seemed fair to him, ”a source explained to PEOPLE. Meanwhile, an insider said Us weekly that Efron “is about to start a busy year of filming and wanted to take a clean break now.”
Zac Efron dated Halston Sage
Efron rekindled his romance with Halston sage after separating from Sarah Bro, according to Us weekly. An insider told the outlet in January 2020 that the Neighbors the teammates were in a “serious and loving relationship”, adding that “they were spending the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara”.
Efron and Sage were previously linked in 2014, a source tells IS! New in April that they were “definitely an object”. The source said: “They saw each other a bit while filming their movie together and since he went to rehab, they’ve gotten a lot closer. His friends love him and say he’s so nice. He’s really nice to her. Although in July 2014, Us weekly reported that Efron was single again.
He also dated Sarah Bro
Efron and the Olympic swimmer were seen together in the UFC 235 fight in March 2019. An eyewitness said IS! New when the couple “looked like they were having a good time” and they were “smiling and laughing in their seats” before the show. however, Us weekly confirmed in January 2020 that the duo had called for resigning after less than a year. “The relationship just wasn’t working,” a source revealed to Us weekly. “She came back to LA, and it never started again.”
And Alexandra Daddario
In March 2018, a source said PEOPLE that the Baywatch The stars had seen each other “from time to time since working on” their film, but noted that they “were not officially dating.” Alexandra Daddario had already discussed dating rumors telling IS! New in May 2017, “We work closely together; he’s my love for the movie. I understand why people would go crazy over something like this, but Zac and I are very good friends. But, she joked, “Yeah, we’d have blue-eyed kids, wouldn’t we?”
Has Zac Efron dated Sami Miró?
Yes! After nearly two years of attendance, the HSM alum separated from Sami Miró in April 2016. According to IS! New, they “didn’t have the same feelings for each other as when they first started dating.” An insider revealed that it was Zac who decided to end things. “It wasn’t an easy breakup,” the source explained. “Distance and work schedules hampered their relationship and Zac wanted to focus on his career.
Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez had an affair
Michelle rodriguez and Efron enjoyed a summer fling in 2014. The pair were photography kissing in Sardinia, Italy, in July, but in August sources confirmed PEOPLE that the Hollywood stars had parted ways. “It was very mutual,” said an insider on the exit.
Zac Efron and Lily Collins dated?
Long before playing in Netflix Extremely wicked, terribly evil and vile, Lily collins and Efron were seen on dates in 2012 and 2013, by PEOPLE. Years later, the actress opened up about her friendship with Efron, recounting IS! New in 2019, “I used to do stories for Nickelodeon, so I literally interviewed him at an orange carpet event years ago. We’ve been friends ever since, so we finally got to work together.
Let’s not forget, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens
Never forget Troy and Gabriella! Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, who played the onscreen couple in Disney Channel High school music, met in 2005 during an audition for the film.
At Hollywood journalistOn the ‘Chatter Awards’ podcast in 2019, Hudgens revealed that her romance with Efron, which began in 2005, “started in a really organic way.” “We bonded from the start,” she said (via PEOPLE). “We were like, ‘We do this, it’s us or nothing.'”
the HSM sweetheart continued to play in 2007 High School Musical 2 and 2008 High School Musical 3. Efron and Hudgens’ breakup was reported in December 2010. A source said PEOPLE at the time, “they’re still 100% good friends.” However, in 2017, Hudgens admitted that she and Efron were not in touch. She said Access Hollywood, “I completely lost touch with him.”
