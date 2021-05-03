What to expect when Knotts Berry Farm reopens this week – Daily News

Knotts Berry Farm will reopen this week with the dark new Bear-y Tales ride after the year-long coronavirus shutdown as Buena Park theme park prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary and revive the Summer Nights food festival later this this month.

Knotts will reopen on Thursday, May 6 to season pass holders after more than 13 months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The park will reopen its doors to the general public on May 21.

SEE ALSO: Knotts targets Disneyland pass holders with $ 101 seasonal pass as theme park wars escalate

Knotts and other California theme parks have been closed since March 2020 under state-issued COVID-19 health and safety reopening guidelines and have been allowed to reopen with rides and attractions from the April 1st.

Knotts pass holders and day visitors will need to make an online reservation in advance and choose an arrival time to enter the theme park. No tickets will be sold at the front door due to the state’s COVID-19 warrants. Season pass holders can have one active reservation at a time. Knotts Soak City Water Park has yet to announce a reopening date.

Theme park tickets and advance reservations limited to California residents only are available online at the Knotts website or through the parks mobile app.

SEE ALSO: Knotts Bear-y Tales offers fast and furious gameplay as a fun homage to the 1970s ride

California theme parks were allowed to reopen on April 1 at reduced capacity with rides and attractions provided the counties in which they reside achieve Red / Substantial Risk Level 2 status in the updated Master Plan of Gavin Newsoms for a more secure economy.

As of April 1, California theme parks could reopen at 15% attendance capacity in red / substantial level 2, 25% capacity in orange / moderate 3 level, and 35% in yellow / level 4. least restrictive minimum. Orange County which is home to Knotts Berry Farm, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure has been upgraded to orange level.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Legoland California in Carlsbad and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo reopened on April 1. SeaWorld San Diego returned on April 12. Universal Studios Hollywood welcomed pass holders on April 15 and the general public the next day. Disneyland and DCA reopened on April 30. The California Great America in Santa Clara will return on May 22.

SEE ALSO: Southern California water parks prepare to reopen under new guidelines following pandemic closures

What is the maximum capacity of Knotts? Officials won’t say it, but Knotts averaged 11,600 visitors per day in 2019, according to Themed Entertainment Association / AECOM.

Knotts’ theoretical maximum capacity is around 29,000, according to the park’s database, which collects data on the amusement industry.

A 25% attendance cap would reduce Knotts’ theoretical COVID-19 capacity to around 7,000 daily visitors. A cap of 35% would equal 10,000 per day.

SEE ALSO:Meet the person who turned Knotts Berry Farm into a food festival venue

Regardless of capacity levels, expect Knotts to feel a little empty by design when the 160-acre park first reopens with rides and attractions. The goal is to make visitors feel safe and comfortable as they adjust to the new normal.

Knotts will follow the now familiar COVID-19 health and safety protocols with limited capacity, required masks, social distancing, improved disinfection, and contactless payments. Knotts has halted temperature testing based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control.

Once inside the park, visitors will find COVID-19 health and safety reminders everywhere they look.

Many rides, attractions, restaurants and shops will reopen with the park while some will return at a later date due to government restrictions and attendance capacity limits.

Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return To The Fair, an interactive 4D-themed dark ride at Knotts Berry Farm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The ride follows the traditional dark ride, Knott’s Bear-y Tales, which operated in the same space from 1975 to 1986. The new arena will open when the park reopens on May 6. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return To The Fair, an interactive 4D-themed dark ride at Knotts Berry Farm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The ride follows the traditional dark ride, Knott’s Bear-y Tales, which operated in the same space from 1975 to 1986. The new arena will open when the park reopens on May 6. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return To The Fair, an interactive 4D-themed dark ride at Knotts Berry Farm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The ride follows the traditional dark ride, Knott’s Bear-y Tales, which operated in the same space from 1975 to 1986. The new arena will open when the park reopens on May 6. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A jar of jam with a rope serves as a cannon in Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return To The Fair, an interactive 4D-themed dark ride at Knotts Berry Farm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The ride follows the traditional dark ride. , Knott’s Bear-y Tales, which operated in the same space from 1975 to 1986. The new ride will open when the park reopens on May 6. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return To The Fair, an interactive 4D-themed dark ride at Knotts Berry Farm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The ride follows the traditional dark ride, Knott’s Bear-y Tales, which operated in the same space from 1975 to 1986. The new arena will open when the park reopens on May 6. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A jar of jam with a rope serves as a cannon in Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return To The Fair, an interactive 4D-themed dark ride at Knotts Berry Farm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The ride follows the traditional dark ride. , Knott’s Bear-y Tales, which operated in the same space from 1975 to 1986. The new ride will open when the park reopens on May 6. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A jar of jam with a rope serves as a cannon in Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return To The Fair, an interactive 4D-themed dark ride at Knotts Berry Farm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The ride follows the traditional dark ride. , Knott’s Bear-y Tales, which operated in the same space from 1975 to 1986. The new ride will open when the park reopens on May 6. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A jar of jam with a rope serves as a cannon in Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return To The Fair, an interactive 4D-themed dark ride at Knotts Berry Farm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The ride follows the traditional dark ride. , Knott’s Bear-y Tales, which operated in the same space from 1975 to 1986. The new ride will open when the park reopens on May 6. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new interactive Knotts Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair 4-D dark ride will debut on May 6, when the park reopens to season pass holders. The new attraction takes the old Bear-y Tales dark ride concept from the 1970s and adds a modern digital twist to the original story with Boysenberry Blasters igniting pie-stealing coyotes during the game that takes place on a series of massive screens.

Some rides and attractions, including the Butterfield Stagecoach and the Huff and Puff Children’s Ride, have been closed for reasons related to the coronavirus and will reopen at a later date. Frontline FastLane passes will not be available.

SEE ALSO:Raffi Kaprelyan guided Knotts and other parks through pandemic closures

California’s revised COVID-19 health and safety guidelines require theme parks to limit indoor rides and attractions to no more than 15 minutes. Indoor rides will use outdoor queues to meet social distancing mandates. The nodes will alter the loading patterns of transport vehicles to create a physical distance between the parts. Runners who lose their masks will receive new ones and the park will sell themed masks.

Despite the capacity-constrained crowds, expect the socially distant queues to appear much longer than normal. Frequent disinfection of the rides will likely slow down loading and increase waiting times.

The characters from Peanuts and Bear-y Tales will be available for socially distant encounters.

Additional tables have been set up throughout the park to facilitate increased alfresco dining. Visitors can remove their masks to eat and drink in designated dining rooms. Sipping or snacking while walking will be prohibited. Capacity will be limited in stores, which will have separate entrances and exits.

SEE ALSO: Disneyland reopens to the public after 13-month shutdown against coronavirus

Knotts postponed the parks 100th anniversary celebration last year due to the coronavirus shutdown. The Knotts Family Reunion starts May 21 with birthday decor, live entertainment, and themed food and merchandise.

The Knotts Summer Nights event will return from May 21 to September 6 with food stalls, live bands and DJ dance music.

Knotts hosted the Taste of Calico, Taste of Knotts, Taste of Fall-O-Ween, Taste of Merry Farm and Taste of Boysenberry Festival events on food, beer and wine with no rides or attractions during the 13-month pandemic shutdown of the park. The Taste of Boysenberry food festival ran through Sunday, May 2, delaying the return of the park with rides and attractions.