Why does Salman Khan blame himself for the failed careers of Sohail and Arbaaz Khan?



Salman Khan is definitely a family man and tries to support his brothers in any way he can. He has always helped his brothers in their professional careers by starring in the films they direct or produce even if they fail at the box office. It was shocking when Salman Khan blamed himself for Sohail and Arbaaz’s failed careers in Bollywood. He said his brothers can’t find work in the industry because people think he will be mad at them if they offer his brothers small roles. I personally disagree and 100% thank Salman Khan for single-handedly helping his brothers make a name for themselves in Bollywood. Just to prove my point, here is the work done by Sohail and Arbaaz. Sohail Khan made his producer and director debut with Auzaar with his brother Salman Khan. His next two films as a director were Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Hello Brother which also starred Salman Khan. His first successful film as an actor was Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, who also co-starred with Salman Khan. Some other Sohail Khan films that have performed relatively well are Partner, Jai Ho, and Tubelight. To anyone’s surprise, all three films include Salman Khan. Arbaaz Khan made his acting debut with Daraar as a villain and received the Filmfare Best Villain Award for his performance. He has appeared in many multi-star hit films and most of them have included Salman and Sohail Khan. He made his debut as a film producer with the hit film Dabangg and his directorial debut with Dabangg 2 with Salman Khan. It is clearly visible that Salman has done his best to help his brothers in any way he can. Do you think Salman helped his brother or is he the reason for their failure in Bollywood?











