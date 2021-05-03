Actor Timothy Spall gets his first solo exhibition of his paintings | Timothy spall

He is one of Britain’s most revered actors and has portrayed JMW Turner and LS Lowry on screen and now Timothy Spall has his own paintings hung in a solo exhibition in a London gallery.

Gallerist Domenic Pontone asked Spall to put on a show after seeing his work at the Lowry Gallery in Salford, where 14 of Spalls’ paintings were on display in an exhibition to celebrate the 2019 film release Mrs Lowry & Son. Talk about being a little stunned, Spall said. I have always liked challenges but I thought to myself: Jesus, can I do this?

He eventually agreed and created 20 works over a six-month period. The resulting exhibition, Timothy Spall, Out of the Storm, will be at the Pontone Gallery in June and July. This will be Spalls’ third appearance in an exhibition but his first solo show.

At the age of 15, Spalls’ passions were art, theater, and army cadets. He was learning chariots with the cadet corps based at Clapham Junction, and at the same time learning about the Impressionists and Surrealists with regular trips to the Tate. I’m obsessed with the lobster phone, Spall said.

He ultimately chose the theater, moving on to Rada and the National Theater, but when given the chance to play Turner in Mike Leighs celebrated 2014 biopic Mr. Turner, he again turned to the painting.

Timothy Spall in Mr. Turner. Photography: Allstar / Film4

In preparation for the shoot, Spall received tutorship from a painting consultant, Tim Wright, who worked with him for two years. Spall ultimately won the Best Actor award at Cannes for his performance in a film described by The Guardian as an intensely enjoyable study of the great artists of recent years.

Spall said Wright gave him a basic art class to help him familiarize himself with the role. Tim gave me this old school painting class and we did everything from speed drawing and speed painting, outdoors, to drawing, to life drawing very intensely.

Spall said he knew he had a certain ability, but he only resumed painting in the film Lowry, when he painted endlessly between shoots and began to find his own style based on his working on some of the 16,000 photos he took and put together on his computer.

The full crop of Spalls paint. Photography: Timothy Spall

I started painting stuff based on some really strong images related to the mood and feelings I was having and then all of a sudden it started happening, he said.

Wright said Spall could have been a very good pastiche artist after working on a copy of a Turner painting in the preparation for the biopic, and although Spalls’ paintings are mostly landscapes, they are a far cry from Turner, Spall said. These are great benchmarks to hit, wherever you are within a millimeter or not.

Wright described Spalls’ work as being in the lore of the English landscape, but there are surreal elements to it as well. Spall wants to leave it up to others to criticize the work, and he said he was aware of how lucky he was to have an exhibition of his own paintings.

Thousands of brilliant artists are never recognized and I am aware of that as well, he said. It is not lost on me, that I had this opportunity when there are brilliant artists who do not see.

Spall expects a negative reaction from an actor-turned-painter, but he said the discipline of learning to paint and then creating the work has dissolved any suspicion of impostor syndrome.

I applied myself to this, not as an evening activity or a hobby, but as an absolutely determined thing. I hiked it and I did. I went through the whole process and I’m not an impostor because I did.