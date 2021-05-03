Fifth-graders Jeff Goldblum’s obsession receives love from Pittsburgh actor





Sometimes school can be really fun. Not to mention a brush with your celebrity obsession. Fifth-graders at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves, Missouri, have been working remotely this year due to the pandemic. Class teacher Samantha Brown decided – as great teachers tend to do – to make the most of it. One of his students, Max Giordano, is fascinated by West Homestead actor Jeff Goldblum. “Earlier this year, Max and I were discussing our mutual love for the ‘Jurassic Park’ films, which then quickly moved on to talking about actor Jeff Goldblum,” Brown told the Webster Kirkwood Times. “It was no surprise that in a group of 10 and 11, few people knew who he was. To my surprise, we had resident expert Jeff Goldblum. Max was excited and quick to inform everyone about who he was, his job, and any other information he knew or could find. Jeff Goldblum started coming to our class more regularly… and the fandom continued. Brown saw an opportunity to make learning fun. “All the students were so quick to get on the Jeff Goldblum train… I just had to add it to the lessons,” she told The Times. “Between the pandemic and having these students virtual all year round, I wanted to change the lessons and activities that matched their interests, and that was obviously something that was getting bigger and bigger. Throughout the year, the students of the Saint-Louis suburb school have created Goldblum-inspired stories, artwork, digital backgrounds and even, yes, math homework. A few parents of the students decided to let the actor know what was happening on his behalf. So, they wrote a letter to the Goldblum publicist and shared some of the class work. “One of the biggest challenges in a virtual environment is creating community and fostering relationships,” Mother Tara Scheer wrote in the letter to Goldblum. “Funny as it sounds, Jeff Goldblum has brought this class together in a way no one could have imagined.” The “Jurassic Park” star noticed and sent a special message to the kids via vocal message and Instagram. “Absolutely honored and thrilled to be a seed of creative inspiration for a fifth grade class at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves, Missouri, which practically came together during the pandemic,” Goldblum wrote in her post. “Thank you to these valiant and heroic students for honoring our common enthusiasms in such a fantastic way!” Sheer’s letter pointed out that prior to this year, Max was calm and shy and rarely attended classes. Now, as Goldblum’s resident expert, Max is thriving. Brown told The Times that she was still in awe of the actor’s response to the class. “I hope they can come out of this crazy year with lasting memories,” she said. “I was very honored and fortunate to be a part of this journey and to see a little light coming into the world for these students. Jeff has definitely gained lifelong fans!

