More COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Hollywood via Rite Aid





HOLLYWOOD, CA Rite Aid announced Friday that all locations in California will now offer COVID-19 vaccines and walk-in visits to every store, including Hollywood.

Rite Aid has expanded vaccinations starting Friday to more than 2,500 locations in 17 states. The move follows the latest guidelines from the Biden administration, as vaccination eligibility opens to people aged 16 or older. Rite Aid encourages everyone to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Rite Aid has a location in Hollywood at 6130 W Sunset Boulevard, inside Gower Gulch Plaza across from the Hollywood Palladium. The store is open every day from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. A link to the appointment portal is below.

“The availability of vaccines at every Rite Aid site is a major milestone in our continued effort to fight COVID-19,” Jim Peters, Rite Aid COO, said in a statement. “We have been on the front line since the start of the pandemic, working across our store to bring tests and vaccines directly to local communities.” People are encouraged to schedule vaccine appointments in advance to reduce wait times and ensure the vaccine is available. Walk-in tours are also available, allowing people who may have limited internet access or need more planning flexibility to get their doses. “The availability of vaccines is improving every day, and our pharmacists are ready to administer vaccines in a safe and effective manner, providing the benefits of vaccines administered by pharmacists in a safe and sterile environment in your neighborhood,” said Peters. “Additionally, in addition to the grassroots efforts we have undertaken with our community partners, the availability of these walk-in appointments offers another way for those with limited or no access to technology to obtain more. easily get COVID vaccines. appointment, or without appointment, today. “ Rite Aid’s certified immunizing pharmacists currently administer Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. People aged 18 and over can book appointments using Rite Aid’s scheduling tool at www.RiteAid.com/covid-19. Persons aged 16 and 17 can make an appointment with guardian consent at any store administering Pfizer vaccine by contacting the store pharmacy directly. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for this age group. A complete list of Rite Aid stores can be found on the website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos