



Donald Trump is experiencing exactly what I am experiencing. It is perhaps the one and only thing that ever has in common. He’s having a hell of a time, it seems, getting his media publicity. As a former president, Citizen Trump occasionally sends out press releases, but they rarely go viral, according to an article on the Entertainment and Popular Culture News website, Uproxx. Well, I could tell him, from my own experience, that it is difficult. Of course, it’s Donald Trump, and I’m not. He had the president as a title. I have had the title of senior vice president during my career. But things change when you move away from what you’ve been doing. So it’s no surprise that his press releases – perhaps about some of the things he put out on social media, before he got enough of them – don’t exactly go viral. If he tries to publicize his grievances, etc., maybe it gets old a bit. On the other hand, I put out press releases about something new and new, about turning the caucus into a dirty word. Here is the main sentence of a first press release: With a little reorientation, a word heard in politics becomes a wonderful word … After exposing my case, I give the media an incentive to use the caucus as a curse in their articles: With a curse like caucus, reporters and editors wouldn’t have to worry about inserting symbols into words like assh ~ le and sh # thead. When I mentioned in the Daily Post, overturning the ranking industry by – instead of awarding stars meaning quality, awarding caucuses for screwing things up, I started to wonder why not send press releases to the media where some politicians could very well earn a high ranking caucus? Up to five caucuses! Without naming names, considering some of the politicians who have been in the headlines a lot lately, there might be quite a few candidates for the top caucus rankings in states like Missouri, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona. So that’s where I send my press releases, to the media in those states, initially. And, as Citizen Trump himself might say, see what happens. Harvey Radin Harvey Radin is the former senior vice president of corporate communications and media relations, Bank of America Western Region. He moved to Redwood City, California.

