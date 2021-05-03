Bollywood Roundup: Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty, Aahana Kumra and more …

Neha Dhupia urges fans to ‘stay strong’, to ‘stay safe’

Bombay– Actress Neha Dhupia tweeted on Monday, urging fans to stay strong as India battles the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The actress asked everyone to stay home and be safe, but also encouraged them to be “positive.”

“Stay strong, stay positive, stay home, stay safe,” she wrote.

Speaking about the situation today, the actress also posted: “Somewhere between hope and despair …”

Neha has always been very vocal about the issues she believes in. She also took to social media recently to talk about how we should “normalize” breastfeeding, not “sexualize” it. She spoke about how breastfeeding mothers are viewed sexually.

Neha and her husband, actor Angad Bedi, were lucky enough to have a baby six months after their wedding. The couple had a baby girl, Mehr, in 2018.

Note from Shilpa Shetty to encourage fans: Believe it will get better from here

Bombay– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram on Monday to share a motivating post for her fans.

She posted a photo that shows her meditating in the mountains, with the text: “Over-thinking will destroy your happiness and your mood. It will make everything worse than it actually is. Take a deep breath, breathe out, and have faith. What must happen will happen. “

In the caption she wrote about how we should try to help those we can. She also spoke about the importance of believing that the situation will improve over time.

“We all read about the real situation around us and it’s absolutely devastating. This news plays on the mind all the time and leads the mind to very dark places. But then there are articles and news about complete strangers helping people who are in desperate need of help. People preparing meals for COVID patients living alone, volunteers leading to people in need of medical assistance, and doctors providing information and advice through online sessions. So reassuring! If there is anything we can do for someone, we absolutely have to! But if not, don’t panic excessively. Stop for a bit, take a deep breath, and believe you’ll get better from here. Live in the present. Together we will overcome this. We will walk through this time towards a better future. Faith and hope is what we need now, ”she wrote.

The actress will be seen in “Hungama 2”, the sequel to the 2003 film “Hungama”. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhas. Shilpa will also be seen in the film “Nikamma”, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Aahana Kumra: recovery mode activated

Bombay– Actress Aahana Kumra took to Instagram on Monday to talk about her recovery from Covid.

The actress posted a photo sitting in a park, wearing a gray t-shirt and denim shorts. She wrote about how she was recovering from Covid and added that ‘doing nothing’ is actually ‘best’ for her at this point.

“Recovery mode activated!” Sometimes the best thing you can do is do nothing! #staystrongindia #stayhome #stayhappy #stayhealthy #staysafe #stayhappy #recovery #postcovidrecovery #covidwarriors # covid_19 #mondayblues #monday #mondaymotivation #health #healtheworld #prayersforall #india #stayakrastrong.

The actress had tested positive for Covid a few weeks ago.

Aahana will soon be seen in the short titled “Happy Birthday”, which also features Anupam Kher. She is also a part of Madhur Bhandarkar’s film, “India Lockdown” and also bagged the remake of the French television drama “Call My Agent!”. The actress also has a role in the period drama “Shamshera” with Ranbir Kapoor.

Vir Das raises around Rs 7 lakh for a charity

Bombay– Comedian and actor Vir Das announced on Monday that he had raised around 7 lakh in rupees for charity, in addition to entertaining 200 doctors and nurses over the weekend.

“Very happy to report that we raised around 7 lakhs for our two charities, and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure that the money gets to those who need it. #VirDasAtHome, ”Vir tweeted.

Last month, he shared on the microblogging site that he hosts a charity show for doctors and nurses.

Deepika shares contacts of mental health helpline to deal with crisis

Bombay– Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a list of verified mental health helplines on Instagram on Sunday, highlighting the importance of good mental and emotional health during the time of the Covid pandemic.

“As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let’s not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis is just as important! Remember, you are not alone. We are in the same boat. And above all, there is HOPE! #YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation, ”she wrote, accompanied by 12 slides in different shades of pink containing the essential numbers.

Several Bollywood stars have used their social media platforms to provide assistance to those affected by Covid over the past few days. These include Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.

Almost every celebrity in B-Town has also taken to social media to encourage fans to help out in any way they can, ignore rumors and stay safe. (IANS)