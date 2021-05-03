Judge orders accuser Kevin Spacey to reveal his identity

NEW YORK (AP) A man accusing Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14 cannot anonymously sue in court, a judge said on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan refused to let the man act only as a CD in a September lawsuit filed in New York state court and then transferred to federal court.

The man had met Spacey in the New York suburban acting class before the alleged abuse, according to the lawsuit which seeks more than $ 40 million in damages.

Kaplan said the CD’s interest in privacy did not outweigh the presumption of open legal process and the prejudice to Spaceys’ defense that would occur if it could proceed anonymously. People with information that could support Spacey would also not be able to come forward, the judge added.

Since the 1990s, CD had spoken to an unknown number of people about his allegations against Spacey and had apparently cooperated for a New York magazine article that appeared on an online website, Vulture, in November 2017, Kaplan said. .

He said the evidence suggests that CD knowingly and repeatedly took the risk that one of these people at one point or another would reveal their true identity in a way that would bring that identity to the attention of the great. public.

Kaplan noted that CD also recruited co-plaintiff, Anthony Rapp, who appeared on Rent on Broadway and Star Trek: Discovery on television for the trial. The lawsuit said the older actor made a sexual advance to teenage Rapp at a 1980s party.

When Rapp first spoke publicly about his claim in 2017, others also went public and Spaceys’ then-celebrated career was abruptly cut short. At the time, Spacey released a statement saying he didn’t remember the meeting but apologized.

The judge said lawyers for CD claim that using their client’s name will trigger post-traumatic stress disorder and that the resulting anxiety, nightmares and depression is a consequence that probably cannot be avoided as the case progressed and CD was eventually forced to testify in public. .

He gave the lawyers 10 days to reveal the CD’s name if he continued to make claims.

In a letter to the judge in early March, attorney Peter Saghir said CD felt extreme anxiety and psychological distress at the very thought of being forced to proceed publicly and had reluctantly decided to drop its claims if Kaplan ordered him to proceed publicly.

Saghir and other CD lawyers did not return requests for comment on Monday. Neither do Spacey’s lawyers, who won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in American Beauty, a 1999 film in which he played a frustrated suburban dad who covets his daughter’s best friend.

If CD drops its claims, it wouldn’t be the first to do so. Two years ago a man who said Spacey groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 abandoned his trial.

Meanwhile, investigators in England have yet to say whether they will bring criminal charges against Spacey in connection with charges against him there for events that allegedly occurred between 1996 and 2013.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.