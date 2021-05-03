Jocelyn and Chris win big at Eddies Awards





SARATOGA SPRINGS – Fort Plain native rocker siblings Jocelyn and Chris were the big winners on Sunday night at the 2020 Thomas Edison Music Awards in the Capital Region, broadcast from Universal Preservation Hall. They won Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Solo / Duo Artist of the Year. During the show they also performed with a full band and debuted their new single Sugar and Spice. The record of the year went to the Gibson Brothers, who also won the Country / Bluegrass Artist of the Year award. WEXT, which won radio of the year and whose host, Chris Wienk, took home the title of Radio DJ of the Year. The Eddies Awards show, which was postponed twice during the pandemic, was shot on a closed set in the UPH Great Hall and included four panel discussions on how artists, technicians, venue owners and d ‘others have rotated this year. The panels were moderated by WEQX Jeff Morad and WEXT Andy Gregory. There were also four musical performances throughout the evening with Jocelyn and Chris, Promise The Unbreakable, Garland Nelson and Marty Wendell. The awards ceremony was organized by Proctors Collaborative and filmed by Chromoscope Pictures. It’s available for viewing through Amazon Fire TV collaborative studios, Roku and Apple TV apps, as well as YouTube and Facebook. Here is a full list of winners: Music Journalist of the Year: Katie Cusack (The Collaboration) Artistic publication of the year: Nippertown Radio DJ of the year: ChrisWienk (WEXT) Radio station of the year: TIME Photographer of the year: Kiki Vassilakis Solo or duo artist of the year (covers): Erin Harkes Party Cover Group of the Year: Refrigerators Country Coverage Group of the Year: Skeeter Creek DJ of the year: DJ Trumastr Hip-hop / rap artist of the year: JB aka Dirty Moses Electronica Artist of the Year: Bare mattress World Music Artist of the Year: Taina Asili and La Banda Rebelde Classical Artist of the Year: Albany Pro Musica Jazz Artist of the Year: Dylan Perrillo On the edge of the presenter of the year: Super Dark Collective Promoter of the year: Greg Bell (Guthrie Bell Productions) Live Production Team of the Year: High Peaks sound Studio Music Recording of the Year: OveritStudios Label of the year: Five Kill Records Best hitch: The Low Beat Alternative / Independent Artist of the Year: Candy ambulance Punk Artist / Hardcore Artist of the Year: Prince dad and the hyena Metal / Hard Rock Artist of the Year: Clay people Jam Band of the Yearnominees: Let’s be leonard Blues Artist of the Year: Annie and the hedonists Americana Artist of the Year: Jesus heading east Folk / Traditional Artist of the Year:The sea The sea R & B / Soul Artist of the Year: Age Country / Bluegrass Artist of the Year: The Gibson brothers Solo or duo artist of the year: Jocelyn and Chris Rock / Pop Artist of the Year: Blue Girl Music Video of the Year: Jocelyn and Chris, Outta My Head Record of the year: Gibson Brothers, cold drink of water Album of the year: Jocelyn and Chris, the pleasure of combat More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment







