Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan: Bollywood celebrities who have lent their support amid COVID-19 crisis | Hindi movie news





As our country battles the second wave of coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to help India fight COVID-19. They are also appealing to fans and admirers to support the relief measures. Of Priyanka chopras fundraisers, Salman khans distribution of food to Milind soman speaking of plasma donation, they are doing their part. Ajay Devgn

The ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ actor worked with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide emergency medical facilities to Mumbaikars affected by the virus. Ajay has partnered with BMC and a hospital to set up intensive care units (ICUs) in the city. Alia bhatt





Alia Bhatt shared important information such as phone numbers of hospitals, drugs, and doctors who provide assistance to patients. She and her sister Shaheen Bhatt share city-level information and contacts on NGOs working for COVID aid. Salman khan





Superstar Salman Khan is committed to helping frontline workers in Mumbai. Actor ‘Radhe’ initiative serves food to more than 5,000 people, including frontline workers and the poor. Recently, a video of Salman went viral on social media where he checked the quality of the food distributed to frontline workers. He made sure staff maintained hygiene and followed all COVID-19 protocols. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna





Akshay Kumar donated 10 million rupees ($ 133,810) to the former Indian cricketer now the Gautam Gambhir foundation. This foundation distributes free food, medicine and oxygen to the needy. A few days ago, Twinkle Khanna said on social media that they had managed to organize 100 oxygen generators for those in need. A big thank you to everyone who joined me in donating to this good cause of the Daivik Foundation. Here are the o … https://t.co/7KGWV8O5aL – Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) 1619838490000 Milind soman





A few days ago, Milind Soman tested negative for COVID-19. Last week, the actor took to his social media account to discuss the plasma donation. He revealed that in another 10 days he would be ready to donate plasma. The actor also urged his followers to do the same. His fans and admirers praised the actor for speaking out about donating plasma. Priyanka Chopra and Nick jonas





Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have created a fundraiser to help India fight COVID-19. They also called on fans to support the relief measures. The donation will go directly to physical healthcare infrastructure (including Covid care centers, isolation centers and oxygen production plants), medical equipment, as well as support and mobilization of vaccines. John abraham

Recently, John Abraham informed his fans that he had turned over his social media accounts to organizations that help alleviate Covid-19. “All of the content displayed on my handles will be exclusively for helping those affected with the resources they need. It is time to reach out to humanity and take action to overcome this crisis,” he said. captioned the message. Sushmita Sen





Sushmita Sen succeeded in arranging oxygen cylinders in Mumbai. After the actress learned about the oxygen crisis in Delhi, she asked her followers to suggest a way to send cylinders as she could not find the right channel to transport them to Delhi. Said hospital has oxygen organized for the moment !!! This gives us more time to send the cylinders !! Thank you all… https://t.co/CfSnIiYz5F – sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) 1619108828000 Lata Mangeshkar





Singer Lata Mangeshkar has contributed 700,000 rupees ($ 190,569) to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Covid-19 relief fund.

Hrithik Roshan





Hrithik Roshan has partnered with Hollywood actors to help raise around $ 3.68 million. Author Jay Shetty has revealed that the “War” actor contributed $ 15,000 to the fundraiser. Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Swara Bhasker, among others, have provided hotlines and are supporting relief efforts.









