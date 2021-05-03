the act behind the best-selling Christian music song of all time





MercyMe is finally back with their 10th studio album, “inhale (exhale)”. This is the band’s first studio release from Oklahoma since the popular 2017 “Lifer”, which reached No. 1 on the Christian music charts and also climbed into the overall Billboard Top 10. The new album has already delivered three hit singles – “Say I Won’t”, “Hurry Up and Wait” and, the most popular of the trio, “Almost Home” – and our ears are telling us there could be some. several more will also follow from this solid overall release by singer Bart Millard, bassist Nathan Cochran, percussionist Robby Shaffer and guitarists Michael Scheuchzer and Barry Graul. The album is available on CD for $ 10 at mercyme.org. It can also be streamed to Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and other services. Some listeners may not be familiar with the name MercyMe, even though the band has been making great music for over 20 years. Yet those same listeners may still know what is (by far) the band’s most famous tune – the uplifting anthem “I Can Only Imagine,” which was released as the second single from the formidable debut album by. MercyMe, “Almost There” in 2001. “ The song was a huge hit, reaching quadruple platinum heights as it would become the best-selling Christian music single of all time. It was also a crossover hit, also landing on the contemporary pop, country, and adult charts. “I Can Only Imagine” would gain even wider exposure with the release of the 2018 biopic film of the same name, based on Millard’s life and centered on the story behind the song. The Erwin Brothers film, starring J. Michael Finley as Millard and Dennis Quaid as his father Arthur, was a surprise box office success that found its legs thanks to substantial word-of-mouth . It now ranks among the highest grossing music biopics of all time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos