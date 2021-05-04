Meet Khushi Bhardwaj, a child actress who wins people’s hearts with her acting and kindness





A lot of the actors we see today were part of interesting movies and shows when they were kids. From Alia Bhatt and Kunal Kemmu to Urmila Matondkar and Shahid Kapoor, these celebrities had worked as children. Many people still remember them from their youth. One of those talents who leaves a good impression with his performance is 13-year-old Khushi Bhardwaj from Delhi. She is a known face in the television industry. Khushi Bhardwaj is currently part of Sab TV’s popular Baalveer Returns. It’s been 2 years since she joined the show and plays Baalveer’s sister, Khushi. On screen, the child actor looks adorable and his performance will melt your heart. She has a cute voice and a wonderful personality. Khushi Bhardwaj’s co-stars also shower her with plenty of praise. They claim that Khushi is a curious kid who wants to learn more about their show, the characters and gives the best of himself in every scene. She brings a lot of positivity to the sets of Baalveer Returns. Khushi’s first step into the theater world took place when she was 10 years old. She was part of Priyanka Singh’s Mauun, a well-known short film. The director appreciated Khushi’s dedication and said, “He’s a star. At this young age, she has so much passion to do better and better. If she continues to have the same kind of confidence and determination, she will certainly be successful as she grows up. Khushi Bhardwaj was asked about her future dreams. The child actor replied, “I love to act. I did a lot of commercials and also a movie. It was a learning experience for me. Being a part of Baalveer Returns has helped me realize how much I want to keep playing. I hope that over time I will get more and more of such exciting projects. Posted on May 3, 2021

