Take a behind-the-scenes look at LEGOLAND NY as it prepares to open





As fans eagerly await its opening this year, Upstate New York’s LEGOLAND NY Resort gives them a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect when the theme park welcomes them. As construction nears, there is currently no official 2021 opening date for LEGOLAND NY, located in Goshen. Park officials have confirmed that it will celebrate its grand opening at some point in 2021 and that it will be the first theme park to open in the northeast in more than four decades. It joins two other LEGO complexes in the United States (California and Florida) and will be the ninth LEGOLAND in the world. The entire site spans over 500 acres and the resort occupies 150 acres, making it the largest LEGOLAND ever built by Merlin Entertainments Group. Visitors to the park will have the chance to explore seven different lands: Visitors to Brick Street will enter the park under the colorful arch and step into a world that appears to be built out of LEGO bricks.

Bricktopia Here, guests can experience the all-new LEGO Factory Adventure Ride where they are transformed into a minifigure. This ride is exclusive to LEGOLAND New York.

LEGO NINJAGO World Calling all budding ninjas. Start at training camp and progress to LEGO NINJAGO: The Ride, to help defeat the Great Devourer.

LEGO Castle Here you will find the LEGO Castle and the Dragon, the iconic roller coasters of LEGOLAND.

LEGO City A bustling metropolis of minifigures, LEGO City features Driving School, one of the most popular rides in LEGOLAND parks, where kids can receive their official LEGOLAND driver’s license.

LEGO Pirates This will be the place of water-filled adventures for those hot summer days.

Miniland Miniland contains a vast panorama of lively and interactive LEGO cities. While every Miniland park is different, LEGOLAND NY will feature New York landmarks including the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Yankee Stadium, and Citi Field. You can explore each country's rides and attractions in more detail on the LEGOLAND NY Resort website. LEGOLAND New York Resort offers a taste of the latest theme park to open in the Northeast. It will be the third LEGO park to open in the United States and the ninth in the world.Photo provided | Merlin Entertainment Around the park, 15,000 LEGO models will be presented, containing 30 million LEGO bricks. Manufacturers have been working on these models for years. The current plan is to have a phased opening plan with sections of the park gradually opening up. With the current coronavirus pandemic at the forefront of everyone's minds, the park passes will all be digital, so no physical passes will need to be passed. LEGOLAND NY will also be a cashless resort, so all monetary transactions will be by credit / debit card or other contactless payment options. Families who want the full LEGO experience can also book a stay in the 250-room LEGO hotel. The hotel will provide daily entertainment for children and an in-room treasure hunt with daily prizes. The bedrooms have a separate sleeping area for themed children. Choose from rooms with Pirate, Kingdom, LEGO Friends or LEGO NINJAGO themes. Hotel stays also include breakfast each morning and access to the resort's heated swimming pool. Single day entrance tickets and annual subscriptions at the park are already on sale. Good hoteliers are also on sale with a buy now, stay later option. For more information, see the LEGOLAND New York website and questions can be emailed to [email protected]

