Bollywood Stars Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn Extend Support Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Sonu Sood flies seriously ill Covid patient | Bollywood

MUMBAI As Bollywood celebrities take part in the fight against COVID-19, actor Sonu Sood recently organized the air transport of a critically ill Covid patient from Jhansi to Hyderabad after doctors at the local hospital stated that treatment would no longer be possible for Jhansi.

Patient Kailash Agarwal’s CT score was just a point below the highest allowable limit and the family, while seeking a hospital with better infrastructure, applied to Sood.

The actor and his team sprang into action, which led to the availability of a ventilator intensive care bed in Hyderabad.

“The doctors had asked the patient to be transferred to a larger hospital, and the challenge was to obtain the necessary authorizations from the district magistrates in order to obtain the air ambulance and carry out the transfer. Since there is no airport in Jhansi, the air ambulance had to pick up the patient from Gwalior, and it was another major challenge to bring Jhansi’s patient to Gwalior. But the team arrived and put everything in place so as not to waste time. The treatment is going well at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best, ”Sood told IANS.

According to the latest reports, the patient is stable and responding to treatment.

On the evening of May 3, Sood thanked actress Priyanka Chopra for supporting her call for free education for the children of those who lost their lives to Covid, even as many fans pitched her name for the upcoming Prime. Minister of India.

“Thank you very much Priyanka for your support. I promise we’ll get there,” Sood wrote to Chopra, with a crossed hands emoji.

His post came in response to Chopra’s long tweet earlier today, in keeping with his call and hailing him as a “visionary philanthropist.”

“Have you heard of visionary philanthropists? My colleague @sonu_sood is one. He thinks and plans ahead. Think carefully about this one as the impact is long term and involves children among the many stories of horror of the pandemic. children who have lost one or both of their parents to Covid 19. The disruption, for many, unfortunately leads to a complete halt in their studies due to the combination of the loss and the factors economic due to this loss.

“First, I’m inspired by the fact that Sonu made this critical observation. Second, in typical Sonu style, he also thought of a solution and offered suggestions for action. Sonu’s suggestion is for both the state and the central government to ensure free education. for all children affected by Covid. Regardless of the stage of their studies, whether they are in school, university or pursuing higher education. The point is not to leave a break and certainly not the lack of funding. If ignored, large numbers of children would be left helpless as adults.

Chopra, meanwhile, has launched a fundraiser in hopes of raising $ 1 million for the supply of Covid drugs in India.

As India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, many Bollywood celebrities are reaching out.

Author Twinkle Khanna announced on Instagram on April 27 that she and her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, are donating 100 oxygen concentrators in a bid to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Actor Ajay Devgn, along with a few colleagues from the film fraternity, helped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation set up an emergency medical unit at the city’s Shivaji Park.

The municipal body converted the Bharat Scouts and Guides Hall in the park into a 20-bed Covid-19 facility, complete with ventilators, oxygen support and para monitors. Devgn contributed financially to this effort through its social service wing NY Foundations.

Comic and actor Vir Das announced on May 3 that he had raised about Rs. 7 lakh for hosting a charity show for doctors and nurses.

Actor Deepika Padukone shared a list of verified mental health helplines on Instagram on May 2, highlighting the importance of good mental and emotional health during the time of the Covid pandemic.

Actor Kunal Jaisingh provided milk and food to slum dwellers.

Bollywood stars have used their social media platforms to provide assistance to those affected by Covid over the past few days. These include Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.

Almost every celebrity in B-Town has also taken to social media to encourage fans to help out in any way they can, ignore rumors and stay safe.

ANI adds: Salman Khan and Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal have launched an initiative to provide food packages to frontline workers through their Chinese restaurant Bhaijaanz. The goal of the initiatives is to provide meals to at least 5,000 frontline officers, including police personnel, health workers and people living in containment zones.

Actor Suniel Shetty has joined an initiative to provide free oxygen concentrators.

We are going through a difficult time, but a silver lining is the way our people have come together to help each other. I’m grateful to be a part of this initiative with @ FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators, he tweeted on April 27.

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoors, online celebrity fundraising platform Fankind, have been working silently throughout the pandemic to help people across India.

The brother-sister duo have raised over Rs. 1 crore and helped over 30,000 people and their families in need.

The Ishaqzaade star said: “The pandemic has made us look at an abyss of suffering. She got us all moving forward and helping as many people as possible in our own way, from monthly ration kits and hot meals, to cash on hand for migrant workers, to providing hygiene kits for prevention. of COVID-19, the initiative has succeeded in touching the lives of many and hopefully helped them in a modest way to combat the virus and its far-reaching devastating impact.