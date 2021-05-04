Paramount Pictures pledges to audition actors with disabilities





Paramount Pictures became the last studio to adopt the Ruderman Family Foundation guidelines for hearing actors with disabilities for studio productions. “Inclusion of people with disabilities is essential to a genuine commitment to diversity in our industry and in our community,” Jim Gianopulos, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said in a statement. “We are proud to adopt these guidelines as a critical step in the ongoing work of prioritizing and promoting diversity and inclusion both in creating and in telling the stories we share with the community. public all over the world. ” Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, said Variety that the adoption of these guidelines by Paramount is “the last major step towards inclusion” in the entertainment industry. “By formally committing to audition actors with disabilities for studio productions, Paramount Pictures has taken an important step towards consolidating a culture of inclusion that the company has already put into practice for years, including working with disabled actors in its divisions and by performing castings. decisions that reflect authentic portrayal in leading roles, ”said Ruderman. Amidst Hollywood talk about inclusion and diversity, people with disabilities have often been overlooked as able-bodied actors continue to be portrayed as characters with disabilities and people with disabilities continue to be frustrated in their attempts to hire. . The motto “Nothing About Us Without Us” has become a rallying cry to raise awareness. Paramount’s move follows CBS Entertainment, which is also under the parent company of ViacomCBS; CBS Ent. became the first major studio to respond to the organization’s request to increase representation of people with disabilities in 2019. Paramount’s statement opens the doors to inclusive casting in feature films and television series. According to the organization, the disability community represents more than 20% of the American population. “A rising tide of progress and disruptive change is settling in entertainment, in which major studios are committed to inclusion and authentic portrayal not just in words, but through their actual casting decisions,” said said Ruderman. “As more studios adopt these guidelines, disability will continue to fulfill its rightful role in defining diversity in Hollywood, and the entertainment industry will be able to realize its full potential by as a force for pro-social change. ” The full commitment of the foundation reads as follows: “We recognize that disability is at the heart of diversity, that the disability community comprises the largest minority in our country, and that people with disabilities are isolated from the entertainment industry. We understand that increasing auditions, regardless of the size of the role, is an essential step towards inclusion in the industry. “This studio is committed to increasing the number of actors and actresses with disabilities who audition for roles in television and in the movies.”







