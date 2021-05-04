Entertainment
Achievements of alumni | Wisconsin Alumni Association
Jim Abrahams x66
filmmaker, founder of the Charlie Foundation for Ketogenic Therapies
Charlie berens 09
creator of Manitowoc minute, a comedic version of current affairs with a twist of Wisconsin
Andrew Bergman MA66, PhD70
director / producer and writer (It could happen to you, flaming stools)
Chester Biscardi 70, MA72, MM74
composer
Phyllis Bramson MA64
artist
Carol Helen Beule 69, MFA72
Emmy Award-winning costume designer (Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland)
Stephen Burrows 84
actor-director
Erin Lee Carr 10
director and producer of HBO documentaries; author of Everything you leave behind, a memoir on his father, David Carr, a New York Times journalist
Lee (Louis) De Boer 74
HBO Tycoon
Andr De Shields 70
Emmy and Tony Award Winning Actor, Broadway Actor (The Full Monty, Hadestown), Director
Howard Dratch 67
director
Michael feldman 70
host of a public radio show What do you know?
Sandi Fellman MFA75
photographer
Libby Geist 02
Former Vice President and Executive Producer, ESPN Films and Original Content
Emily Hahn 26
adventurer and travel writer who helped introduce China to American readers, author of over 50 books
Lisa Heller 90
Executive Vice President of Documentary and Family Programming, HBO
Kevin Henkes x83
author and illustrator of children’s books; winner of the Caldecott medal (Kittens First Full Moon, 2004)
Jim Hirsch 69
Hollywood Writer and Producer (The Incredible Hulk, Rome)
Anders Holm 03
actor who starred in Workaholics and The Mindy project
William Immerman 59
film studio director
Ben Karlin 93
television producer and writer (The Daily Show, The Colbert Report, Modern Family)
Sherrie Levine MFA72
artist
Steve Levitan 84
Writer, director, executive producer (Shoot Me On Me !, Modern Family)
Michael Mann 65
filmmaker (Public enemies, the initiate, the last of the Mohicans)
Fredric March 20
Oscar winner (Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, 1931; The best years of our life, 1946)
Thomas L. Miller 62
TV Writer / Producer (Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, boob friends, perfect strangers)
Walter Mirisch 42
producer (The Magnificent Seven, In the Heat of the Night, West Side Story, The Apartment)
Erroll Morris 69
producer of films, cable television and documentaries (The Thin BlueLine, the gates of heaven, the fog of war)
Hans Obma 02
actor (You better call Saul; known for his expertise with accents and villain playing)
Nicole rocklin 01
producer who was part of the team that won an Oscar for the film Projector
Al Schwartz 53
retired television producer, longtime producer and director of Golden Globe Awards and American Music Awards
Danez Smith 12
award-winning poet author of the collections [insert] Boy and Don’t Call Us Dead: Poems, who have both received several awards
Joey Soloway 87
GLBTQ + director, author and activist who created the Amazon series Transparent, Recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award 2019
Brian Stack MA88
writer for all three Conan OBrians shows and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Richard Steiner 68
co-producer, Broadway musicals
Susan straub 66
founder of the New York nonprofit, Read to Me, recipient of the 2009 Distinguished Alumni Award
John Szarkowski 48
photographer, former director of photography at the Museum of Modern Art in New York
Peter Tiboris 70, MS74
conductor and founder of Mid America Productions
Daniel J. Travanti 63
Emmy Award Winning Actor (Hill Street Blues)
Eudora Welty 2
9author (Pulitzer Prize for fiction, The Optimist Daughter, 1973)
Willis Alley 69
composer of hit songs like September and the Friends theme song, renowned collector of kitsch
