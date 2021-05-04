Marvel Unveils Eternals First Look, Announces Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, And Gives A Look At Black Widow And Shang-Chi: Bollywood News

We miss the cinemas and the excitement they brought. MCU Phase 4 is highly anticipated and Marvel takes you through the memory of every movie, including Avengers: Endgame In a video celebrating the love of storytelling and the most memorable moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universes, Marvel Studios gives a preview of what’s to come in Phase 4!

The video opens with the late Stan Lee declaring, I love being with people; it is the most incredible feeling in the world. This world can change and evolve, but the one that will never change was all part of one big family, like the Marvel Studios scenes of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Avengers, and Black Panther, and much more. This man next to you; He’s your brother, Lee continues. That woman over there; she is your sister. Have all been part of a universe that is always moving upwards and towards greater glory.

The video gives the first look at Eternal with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani. It introduces an exciting new team of superheroes, ancient beings who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to emerge from the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. The film is released on November 5, 2021.

Except that, Black Widow Kicks off Phase 4. In the action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow takes on the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must face her spy story and the broken relationships left in its wake long before she becomes an Avenger. It is scheduled for July 9, 2021.

Black panther 2 is officially announced with the title Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While it’s unclear how they advance Chadwick Boseman’s legacy, audiences will have to wait for more updates. It is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

We also see the eagerly awaited Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings clips in the trailer. It stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind when drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend, Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. . It will be released on September 3, 2021.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for March 25, 2022. Directed by Sam Raimi, it will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), as well as the addition of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and newcomer Xochitl Gomez who will play America Chavez, a new fan favorite of the comics.

Thor: love and thunder hits theaters on May 6, 2022. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is currently filming in Australia. Christian Bale joins the cast as Gorr the God Butcher, alongside Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) returning to their roles. Russell Crowe would play Zeus.

Captain Marvel’s sequel is officially titled Wonders. The film progresses with director Nia DaCosta as Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is joined by Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan). It is scheduled for November 11, 2022.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be seen on the big screen on February 17, 2023. Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Evangeline Lilly (Wasp) return with Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. Peyton Reed returns to direct the Marvel Studios movie. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, while Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer return as parents of Hopes, Dr Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, respectively.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian will be released on May 5, 2023. The motley group of space misfits will return as James Gunn writes and directs the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

The Fantastic Four come back. Marvels’ first family made their way under the leadership of Jon Watts. Although the casting and release have yet to be announced.

