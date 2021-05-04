Connect with us

Entertainment

Marvel Unveils Eternals First Look, Announces Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, And Gives A Look At Black Widow And Shang-Chi: Bollywood News

Avatar

Published

5 mins ago

on

By


We miss the cinemas and the excitement they brought. MCU Phase 4 is highly anticipated and Marvel takes you through the memory of every movie, including Avengers: Endgame In a video celebrating the love of storytelling and the most memorable moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universes, Marvel Studios gives a preview of what’s to come in Phase 4!

Marvel Unveils Eternals First Look, Announces Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gives A Look At Black Widow And Shang-Chi

The video opens with the late Stan Lee declaring, I love being with people; it is the most incredible feeling in the world. This world can change and evolve, but the one that will never change was all part of one big family, like the Marvel Studios scenes of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Avengers, and Black Panther, and much more. This man next to you; He’s your brother, Lee continues. That woman over there; she is your sister. Have all been part of a universe that is always moving upwards and towards greater glory.

The video gives the first look at Eternal with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani. It introduces an exciting new team of superheroes, ancient beings who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to emerge from the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. The film is released on November 5, 2021.

Marvel Unveils Eternals First Look, Announces Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gives A Look At Black Widow And Shang-Chi

Except that, Black Widow Kicks off Phase 4. In the action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow takes on the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must face her spy story and the broken relationships left in its wake long before she becomes an Avenger. It is scheduled for July 9, 2021.

Black panther 2 is officially announced with the title Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While it’s unclear how they advance Chadwick Boseman’s legacy, audiences will have to wait for more updates. It is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

We also see the eagerly awaited Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings clips in the trailer. It stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind when drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend, Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. . It will be released on September 3, 2021.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for March 25, 2022. Directed by Sam Raimi, it will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), as well as the addition of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and newcomer Xochitl Gomez who will play America Chavez, a new fan favorite of the comics.

Thor: love and thunder hits theaters on May 6, 2022. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is currently filming in Australia. Christian Bale joins the cast as Gorr the God Butcher, alongside Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) returning to their roles. Russell Crowe would play Zeus.

Captain Marvel’s sequel is officially titled Wonders. The film progresses with director Nia DaCosta as Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is joined by Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan). It is scheduled for November 11, 2022.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be seen on the big screen on February 17, 2023. Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Evangeline Lilly (Wasp) return with Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. Peyton Reed returns to direct the Marvel Studios movie. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, while Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer return as parents of Hopes, Dr Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, respectively.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian will be released on May 5, 2023. The motley group of space misfits will return as James Gunn writes and directs the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

The Fantastic Four come back. Marvels’ first family made their way under the leadership of Jon Watts. Although the casting and release have yet to be announced.

READ ALSO: Simu Liu Makes Powerful Arrival in Marvel Cinematic Universe in First Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings Teaser

Keywords : Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Widow, Eternals, Features, First Look, Hollywood, International, Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios, Shang Chi and The Legend Of Ten Rings

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: