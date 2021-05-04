Epic vs. Apple Antitrust lawsuit begins

In Oakland, Calif., A closely watched trial is underway on Apple’s practices regarding its App Store. The case is being pursued by Epic Games, which producesFortnite. Last August, Apple launched the blockbuster mega-game from its app distribution platform after Epic’s attempt to bypass the 30% commission Apple takes on in-app purchases. In response, Epic quickly launched a public campaign for #freefortnite from the closed system Apples.

The great antitrust showdown could have a disproportionate impact on the future of streaming by providing advice on what those who control the online “walled gardens” can and cannot do under the country’s main federal law regulating competition . Both sides agree that Apple’s App Store has become an important part of the global economy since the iPhone surged in mid-month, but the disagreement is that Apple is abusing control over it. ‘a market.

“The proof will show as a technical question, [Apple’s 30 percent tax] is not about safety but about profits, ”said Katherine Forrest, Cravath’s lawyer representing Epic, in her opening remarks.

Karen Dunn, Apple’s lawyer at Paul Weiss, had a different point of view.

“Since the launch of the iPhone, consumers have relied on Apple to provide a safe and secure environment,” Dunn said, later adding, “Epic, a $ 28 billion company, has decided it doesn’t want it anymore. pay for Apples innovations. “

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating capacity in the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is limited. Only one member of the media is allowed to attend at a time, and the judge has decided not to provide a video feed of the proceedings. Instead, audio-only dial-up access is available, but the court was plagued by issues early in the trial. The media line went silent shortly after the court summons, while the public line was taken over for a brief period by pro-Epic players.

Nonetheless, despite the bleak start, both sides were able to develop and deliver their respective narratives in quick opening statements.

Forrest, a former federal judge, said there was really no reason why open distribution couldn’t exist for apps, and that when the App Store launched in 2008, Steve Jobs said that ‘it would not be profitable.

Now?

Apple generates $ 1 billion a year from the App Store, says Epic, adding that the IT giant is now tackling additional fees for subscriptions, premium search placement and even tech support. . “The margins are well, much higher than any other comparable company in this area,” says Forrest.

Epic’s lawyer says developers now find themselves “in the trap of making Apple”, with users locked into an ecosystem. And the penalties for not following Apple’s rules are severe. “The evidence will show that Apple is exercising its [termination] disposition like a sword, “she said, also arguing,” Apple maintains that all of its conduct is covered by intellectual property rights, but the evidence will show that intellectual property rights do not trump competition law.

Is there a pro-competitive goal of how Apple keeps such a tight leash on app distribution?

Yes, Apple says, repeatedly emphasizing security, privacy and reliability.

“Apple hasn’t created a secure, integrated ecosystem to keep people out; it did it to invite developers, without compromising the privacy, reliability and quality consumers demand, ”says Dunn.

Other business has relied on Apple here. And that has led to a decade of technological advancement and economic growth, she argues. unreliable applications. “

Anticipating this argument, Forrest says the evidence does not show that absolute control over the application delivery system is necessary to create a safe environment. Certainly no 30% “tax” on in-app purchases, she says, noting that the App Store has cleared many harmful apps through Apple’s review process, including a school shooter. just weeks after a gunman killed 17 people at a record high. school in Parkland, Florida.

Meanwhile, Dunn has tried to undermine the idea that Epic is as benevolent as she presents herself in the press, on social media and in this case. Specifically, Apple’s attorney said Epic had entered into a side deal that would have allowed a special exclusion for the gaming giant from the App Store rules.

Although the first of its breed, this platform antitrust fight will hardly be the last. The trial comes as Europe toughens up on digital gatekeepers and as Roku and Google clash over the distribution of YouTube TV. The proceedings will last around three weeks with expected testimony from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, Apple CEO Tim Cook, other industry executives and experts. Jude Rogers, who has told parties she agrees antitrust matters are cutting edge, will next review the testimony and render a decision, likely later this summer.