‘Conan’ sets end date on TBS





The host will end his nighttime show at the end of June but will continue his relationship with WarnerMedia via a weekly HBO Max series.

The oldest late-night host has set a release date. Conan O’Brien will wrap up his nighttime show on TBS on June 24, the cable operator announced Monday night. This will end the host’s 28 years as a late night host, dating back to 1993 when he took over NBC. Last show by David Letterman. TBS parent company WarnerMedia said in November 2020 that Conan would end this summer. O’Brien signed a deal with the company at that time, under which he will host and produce a weekly variety show for HBO Max and continue to do the Conan Without Borders special travel offers for TBS. The last weeks of Conan will feature special guest lineup and an hour-long finale on June 24 that includes a look back at her 11 years on TBS. “We’re wrapping up our TBS show,” O’Brien said early Monday. Conan. “The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max in the near future with I think this will be my fourth iteration of the program. Imagine a cooking show with puppets, and you’ll have a bad idea.” He added that “for 11 years the folks at Turner have been absolutely lovely to me” and that he hopes to have a “fun look back” on his time on TBS in the show’s final weeks. (Watch the full announcement below.) “Twenty-eight is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” Brett Weitz, managing director of TNT, TBS and TruTV said in November, announcing the show’s upcoming end. “We are extremely proud of the groundbreaking work Conan and his team have done over the 10 years at TBS and we are very happy to continue to have his presence on our airwaves with theConan Without Bordersspecials. We celebrate his success and are happy to see him grow in our WarnerMedia family. “ O’Brien was the host of Late at night from January 1993 to February 2009, then (briefly) took over as host of Tonight’s show from June 2009 to January 2010. In an effort to keep Tonight host Jay Leno in the fold, NBC gave him a prime-time nightly show starting in fall 2009. Neither he nor O’Brien’s Tonight Show performed well in ratings. After initially pitching the idea of ​​bringing Leno back at the end of the night and banging Tonight’s show at 12:05 am, NBC settles down with O’Brien and he leaves the network after his final Tonight show on January 22, 2010. Leno returned to his old job before passing the show to Jimmy Fallon in 2014. O’Brien then toured nationally before launching his TBS show in November 2010. The show ran for an hour until 2018, when O’Brien went down to 30 minutes a night amid speculation according to which he would leave TBS. He also started a podcast, Conan O’Brien needs a friend, in 2018. After the end of Conan, O’Brien will focus on the development of the weekly HBO Max show and other projects. Details on the weekly series are few at the moment, but WarnerMedia says it will be “a departure” from O’Brien’s current talk show format.







