What is Roger Sterling actor John Slattery doing now?

Getting a role in a popular TV series can be a double-edged sword when it comes to an actor’s future career. On the one hand, there is certainly an increase in popularity not to mention salary playing a role on a critically acclaimed show.

At the same time, TV series are often long-term commitments that prevent actors from embarking on other projects, and this can have a sort of ‘eggs in one basket’ effect. If the show’s eventual ratings or if the actor becomes too closely associated with a particular character, it can make the transition to other work more difficult.

Mad Men was an incredibly popular show, and it spanned seven seasons, which meant it took a long time for the actors playing the main characters in the set. John Slattery portrayed the complex character of Roger Sterling.

What has he been doing since the end of the series in 2015?

‘Mad Men’ was a force in dramatic television

By 2007, the rise of the antihero in drama television was in full force, and Mad Men‘s Don Draper has become one of the best examples of the trope. Complex and charismatic, it was hard to hate Don Draper. Knowledgeable and manipulative, it was also hard to love him. In this way, fans were involved in the ups and downs of Don’s life as an advertising expert working on Madison Avenue in the 1960s.

The show captures the nostalgic charm of a time when well-off men chatted about clients in a smoky office while baring its sexist and otherwise problematic core. At the same time, it gave viewers a whole slew of characters who each battled their own personal demons. Power and money were not enough to protect these privileged “fools” from their own weaknesses.

Roger Sterling was one of the most complex characters in ‘Mad Men’

John Slattery | Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Jon Hamm’s portrayal of Don Draper (rightfully) attracts attention and analysis in the wake of the series’ success, but Roger Sterling is also a complex character who walks in a gray area and keeps fans frustrated with it. how they should feel about him.

It’s an adulterer who father a baby with Joan, a woman who tries to navigate the sexist world of employment while navigating an unhappy marriage. He is often shown to be savvy, intelligent and witty, but he is also often unscrupulous and fierce.

John Slattery played Roger Sterling in ‘Mad Men’

I know I’ve said this before but Dominic Cooper transforming into John Slattery remains the least believable thing happening in the entire MCU. pic.twitter.com/vEryf9D95m – Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 21, 2019

This complex character was played by John Slattery, an actor who had decades of experience before appearing in the role. Previous series for Slattery included Homefront, Maggie, and Ed. While Roger Sterling may have become one of his most recognizable roles, he’s certainly kept busy ever since. Mad Men also ended.

As Squire reports, Slattery went on to many successful roles. These include a recurring part onVeep, representing Dwight Eisenhower inChurchilland playing Fred Schlafly in the seriesMrs. America. Perhaps some of his most notable appearances sinceMad Men were on the big screen. He has portrayed Howard Stark’s father Iron Man on several occasions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This role has placed Slattery in some of the most popular and most viewed movies of the decade, includingCaptain America: Civil War andAvengers: Endgame.

It’s safe to say that Slattery, who was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, had no trouble finding her balance following the conclusion of the much-watched series. Mad Men.