Trailblazer Ree Drummond talks about her daughter’s gorgeous ranch wedding

The oldest daughter of pioneer woman Ree Drummond is officially married and no one is prouder than her famous chef!

In a blog post shared on her website Monday, Ree wrote a lengthy update on her daughter Alex’s weekend wedding at the family ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to Mauricio Scott.

“It was such a meaningful and memorable night, beautiful flowers, great food and so much fun … but what we all felt above all was love,” Ree said in the post. “It was even more special than we could have hoped for.”

Ree Drummond spoke candidly about her daughter’s wedding in a February blog post and the excitement behind choosing the family ranch as the wedding location. “This is where Alex grew up, and it’s like in the right place,” she wrote. Courtesy of Ashley Alexander Photography

She then detailed every aspect of the evening. From the location on the homestead, chosen by Ree’s husband Ladd, to why the bride and groom chose not to take pictures at first sight.

“When I thought of the wedding day, this is what I imagined: my dad was walking me down the aisle, especially considering his accident and all that has happened lately and seeing Mauricio for the first time, ”Alex said in the blog post. Ladd Drummond was the victim of an accident on the ranch fighting a fire in March that left him in a neck brace and then hit on the head by a cow last week before the wedding.

Alex and Mauricio take their wedding vows in front of their families and friends. Courtesy of Ashley Alexander Photography

Ladd recovered and was able to walk Alex down the aisle without his neck brace.

For her wedding dress, Alex chose a gorgeous strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and a flowing skirt.

“The dress is simple but the details are so feminine and beautiful,” she said in her mother’s blog post. “More importantly, it was comfortable enough to wear all night long, and it swirled, which was great for the dance floor.”

Alex Drummond dances with new husband Mauricio Scott under hanging purple flowers Courtesy of Ashley Alexander Photography

Alex Drummond and Scott met during their freshman year at Texas A&M University. They got engaged last August with their families “spying from a distance,” the Pioneer wrote at the time, “but we couldn’t see much”.

In a February blog post explaining why her daughter chose to marry at the family ranch, Ree expressed her love for her then-then-son-in-law.

I’m so excited for these two. I loved watching their relationship grow, and it makes me happy that through it all, the thing they do most regularly is laugh together, ”she wrote.

Alex’s 21-year-old younger sister Paige Drummond was the bridesmaid for the weekend ceremony. In an Instagram Publish, she wrote that the day was unforgettable.

“I can’t even begin to describe the feeling of standing next to Alex as she promised herself to be one of the best guys I’ve ever known,” she wrote. “Alex, you are my greatest role model, my absolute best friend and my inspiration to do better. I love you, I love Mauricio and I love the sweet image of the Gospel that your marriage portrays. I am so excited. by you two !! Bravo to the scotts !!! “

Ree and Ladd Drummond’s other children, Bryce, 18, and Todd, 17, along with their adopted son, Jamar, 18, also joined in the festivities.

The pioneer woman wrote that her boys were “as dapper as they can get in their suits and tuxedos. Beautiful cowboys!”