Bollywood movies with great ensemble casts





Putting together a set is a tricky business. Coordinating dates and navigating the politics of Bollywood cliques can be a difficult task for film producers. You also need a good script in hand and a director who can make the most of the stars. Overall, it’s not easy to put together a movie with multiple main actors and multiple supporting characters. However, the following few Bollywood movies set a benchmark when it comes to putting all of these factors in place. Whether it’s a compelling story or well-broadcasted tracks, they had it all! 1.Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi A more recent addition to the list of great ensemble casts is this delightful movie directed by Seema Pahwa. The cast includes veteran actors like Supriya Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak and the younger group like Vikrant Massey and Konkona Sen Sharma. It tells the story of a middle class UP family grappling with the loss of a loved one. It’s very real, very authentic, and the game looks great.

Credit: Drishyam Films 2. Zindagi na milegi dobara The 2015 film directed by Zoya Akhtar stars Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. The film has become one of the most popular films in recent years.

Credit: Excel Entertainment. 3. Dil dhadakne do A Zoya Akhtar film without an ensemble cast? How can we? DDD starring legends like Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, also includes Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and Vikrant Massey. The family drama was well received by the audience.

Credit: Excel Entertainment 4. Hum saath saath hain The Bollywood-directed OG ensemble film, HSSH is a league in its own right. Not only was the movie released over 22 years ago, it was the family’s biggest favorite. Parivar max power! The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Alok Nath, Sonali Bendre and Reema Lagoo in leading roles.

Credit: Rajshri Productions 5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham The 2001 film Dharma Productions has fans all over the world. Not only is K3G one of the most popular Bollywood movies, but it continues to be an audience favorite. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Credit: Dharma Productions 6. Dil chahta hai One of the films that helped Bollywood make the transition to modern storytelling, Dil chahta hai was Farhan Akhtars’ first director in 2001. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Preity Zinta and Sonali Kulkarni.

Credit: Excel Entertainment 7. Nest Mani Ratnam’s 2004 film on student politics was fairly progressive for the time. The film, set in Calcutta, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Om Puri and Sonu Sood.

Credit: Madras Talkies 8. Omkara Shakespeares’ Bollywood adaptation Othello by Vishal Bhardwaj with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu, Vivek Oberoi and Konkona Sen Sharma. The actors had a blast and the result was a stunning film. Main image credit: Dharma Productions + Excel Entertainment

