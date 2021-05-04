Oscars 2022 Predictions: 94th Academy Awards





Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. Welcome to THE HUB, the main page to access all the individual prediction categories and commentary for the upcoming Academy Awards, Emmys and more. You can also visit the archives of previous awards years. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE HUB

Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season THE ARCHIVE

Best director

Best actor

Best actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Scenario

Best animated film

Best production design

Best photography

Best costume design

Best Film Editing

Best makeup and hairstyle

Best sound

Better visual effects

Best Original Music

Best Original Song

Best Feature Documentary

Best international feature film

Best animated short

Best Documentary Short

Best Live Short Film

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions (Categories) Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Outstanding Direction for a Drama Series Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding comic series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Outstanding achievement for a comedy series Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Limited series or exceptional anthology Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Film Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Film Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Film Outstanding Achievement for a Limited Series, Film or Drama Special Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie, or drama special

Series of exceptional varieties Outstanding writing for a variety series

Exceptional competition program

Outstanding TV Movie

Archives of the Prize Circuit (Film Chronicle) Rewards Circuit Archives (TV Column) Golden Globes 2022 Predictions (Film) Film – Drama

Film – Comedy or musical

Film – Foreign language

Movie – Animated

Actor in a movie (drama)

Actor in a movie (comedy or musical)

Actress in a movie (drama)

Actress in a movie (comedy or musical)

Supporting actor in a film

Actress in a supporting role in a film

Director – Film

Scenario

Original score

Original song 2022 Golden Globes Final Predictions (TV) TV Series (Drama)

TV series (comedy or musical)

TV movie / limited series

TV Actress (Drama)

TV Actor (Drama)

TV actress (Comedy)

TV Actor (Comedy)

TV actress (limited series / TV movie)

TV actor (limited series / TV movie)

Supporting actress on television

Supporting TV Actor

2022 SAG Awards Predictions (Film) Interpretation by an ensemble in a film

Performance of a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Film

Performance of an actress in a leading role in a film

Performance of a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film

Performance of an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Film

Performance of a set of stunts in a film SAG Awards 2022 predictions (TV) Performance of an ensemble in a drama series

Performance of an ensemble in a comedy series

Performance of a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Performance of a male actor in a comedy series

Performance of an actress in a drama series

Performance of an actress in a comedy series

Performance of a male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Performance of an actress in a TV movie or mini-series

Performance of a set of stunts in a drama series

Performance of a set of stunts in a comic series

About the Oscars the Oscars, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, the nominees and laureates have been selected by members of the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented among the approximately 10,000 members. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentaries, executives, film editors, makeup and hair stylists, marketing and public relations, members in general, members in general (artist representatives) music, producers, production design, short films and animated feature films, sound, visual effects and screenwriters. About the Golden Globes the Golden Globes Award, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has been held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television in the drama and comedy or musical categories. “La La Land” by Damien Chazelle holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Milos Forman and “Midnight Express” by Alan Parker come next with six each. . Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most film nominations with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play”, Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” From Mike Nichols sharing the record for most nominations and not having won a single award at seven. The dates for the 79th Golden Globes have yet to be announced. About the SAG Awards the Screen Actors Guild Awards, organized by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual awards ceremony that has become one of the most important and important indicators of the Oscars. Four films won the most SAG awards with three: “American Beauty” from 1999, “Chicago” from 2002, “The Help” from 2011 and “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”. Three films were nominated for the most SAG awards with five: “Shakespeare in Love” in 1998, “Chicago” and “Doubt” in 2008. The dates for the 28th SAG Awards have yet to be announced.







