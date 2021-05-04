The weekend to continue the boycott of the Grammys despite rule changes





10:02 am PDT 05/03/2021



through



Allison Crist





The top four categories will no longer be voted on by Recording Academys’ controversial nominations review boards, but that doesn’t mean the artist, who was remarkably snubbed by music awards last year, is ready to make amends.

While the Recording Academy tried to appease naysayers by removing the anonymous review boards that for years determined the major Grammy nominees, it failed to convince one of its biggest critics. : The Weeknd, which affirmed its boycott of the awards ceremony on Monday. The rule change was announced on Friday, with the academy stating that categories previously decided by the nominations review committee comprising “15-30 highly qualified peer musicians who have represented and voted within their gender communities” will now be determined on the votes of the academies 11000 – more members. The Weeknd may see the major change as a step in the right direction, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up on his decision to boycott the Grammys. In a statement provided to The New York Times Monday, said the Weeknd, while I will not submit my music, the recent admission of corruption at the Grammys will hopefully be a positive step for the future of this infested award and give the artist community the respect it deserves with a transparent voting process. The Weeknd has criticized the Grammy nominations process since being excluded from nominations for the 2021 show despite having the biggest single of the year with Blinding Lights. Ahead of the ceremony, he released a statement saying: Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys. Similar complaints have been made by Drake, Frank Ocean and other prominent artists, especially black artists, over the years, and in January 2020 ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan filed a complaint. complaint to the Equal Opportunities Commission claiming that the members of the board of directors [of trustees] and the secret committees have chosen artists with whom they have personal or professional relations. But in a statement on Friday, Harvey Mason Jr., the academy’s interim president and CEO, seemed optimistic. It has been a year of unprecedented and transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I am extremely proud to be able to continue our growth path with these latest updates to our awards process, ”said Mason Jr. ‘a new academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled the commitment to serving the needs of the music community. While change and progress are the primary drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain the Grammy Award is the only one-voted recognition in the field of music, and we are honored to work alongside the music community year round to refine and protect the integrity of the awards process. A rep for The Weeknd’s record label has yet to respond to Hollywood journalistrequest for comment from.







